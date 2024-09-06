Rwanda: Why We Urgently Need an Ai Act and a Regulatory Agency

Just as I was relaxing on my veranda, trying to catch up with what has been happening in the showbiz world, I stumbled upon a video of an RDF soldier making some 'statements.'

I will not go into details of that statement because it was an AI-generated fake. Awkwardly, someone simply picked a picture of the soldier and matched it with a speech to generate a video of someone making a statement.

The sad part is, most people may not know that it is fake. They may take it as gospel truth, but whoever made it walked away with it, assuming they would not be caught or that they were not violating any law.

But before we get into the nitty-gritty, let's first have a clear understanding of Artificial Intelligence. AI has rapidly transformed various sectors, from healthcare to finance, offering unprecedented opportunities for innovation and efficiency.

Forget the introduction--imagine a scenario where AI algorithms can accurately diagnose and even cure cancer or autonomously perform complex cardiovascular surgeries, saving countless lives.

The potential of AI to revolutionise the medical field is nothing short of extraordinary.

However, we have seen and experienced the dark side of AI--one where it could be wielded for less noble purposes, such as influencing political outcomes or infringing on individual privacy. We all see it, and we have all had an experience with AI-altered content.

So, the question arises: How do we harness its potential while safeguarding against its risks?

The answer lies in the establishment of a comprehensive AI law and the creation of a dedicated regulatory agency. These measures are crucial for ensuring that AI is developed and deployed responsibly, with appropriate checks and balances in place.

We all know that AI's capabilities in the medical field are already being realised.

For instance, AI-powered tools can analyse vast datasets to identify patterns that may elude even the most experienced doctors.

Research shows that this has led to earlier and more accurate diagnoses of diseases such as cancer, where early detection can significantly improve survival rates.

The same technology can assist in personalised treatment plans, tailoring therapies to individual patients based on their genetic makeup and medical history.

What we have seen with AI has convinced us to believe that the potential for AI to perform surgeries is possible, considering that AI-driven robots are capable of executing precise, minimally invasive procedures.

In such a scenario, the role of AI could extend beyond assistance to performing surgeries. However, its capabilities are not limited to benevolent applications.

The same technology that can be used to save lives can also be exploited for more sinister purposes.

AI algorithms can be used to manipulate public opinion, spread disinformation, or even interfere in electoral processes. We have all seen what is happening in the United States of America ahead of the November elections, the world's superpower is running on manipulative content.

This is particularly concerning in politically sensitive environments, where the misuse of AI could undermine democratic institutions and destabilise societies.

AI's ability to analyse and predict human behaviour makes it a powerful tool for those seeking to influence political outcomes.

Given the dual-edged nature of AI, it is imperative to establish a robust legal and regulatory framework that governs its development and use.

An AI act would serve as a comprehensive legal document outlining the ethical principles, standards, and responsibilities associated with AI. It would provide clear guidelines on issues such as data privacy, transparency, accountability, and the permissible uses of AI.

In Rwanda, the government has already recognized the importance of AI and has developed a robust AI policy that is both forward-thinking and comprehensive. However, to ensure that this policy is effectively implemented, it must be integrated into the country's legal framework, particularly the penal code.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This would provide the necessary legal backing to hold individuals and organisations accountable for the misuse of AI, thereby protecting the public from potential harms.

AI holds immense potential to transform society for the better, offering solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our time. Yet, this potential must be balanced with caution. The establishment of an AI Act and a regulatory agency is not just a necessity; it is an imperative.

By putting in place a framework that encourages innovation while safeguarding against misuse, we can ensure that AI serves the greater good, rather than becoming a tool for harm.

As Rwanda continues to advance its AI capabilities, integrating its strong AI policy into the penal code will be a critical step in protecting the nation's citizens and ensuring that AI is used ethically and responsibly.

The future of AI is bright, but it must be guided by the principles of transparency, accountability, and justice.

The writer is a journalist with The New Times.