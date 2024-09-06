Rwanda: BK Academy Welcomes 26 Graduates in Third Cohort of Entry-Level Training

Level Training Programme at BK Academy was launched on Wednesday, September 4, at BK's Masoro Branch in the Kigali Special Economic Zone.

The programme is part of Bank of Kigali's ongoing efforts to build a talent pipeline with diversified skills and competences, ensuring the bank continues to meet its expectations.

The third cohort, comprising 26 fresh graduates, will undergo three months of training that covers all areas of banking, including both technical and soft skills, ultimately leading to certification.

Joseph Gondwe, Chief People and Culture at BK, expressed his excitement in welcoming the new cohort to the BK family, emphasising the importance of their selection from over 2,500 applicants, with only 26 making the final cut.

He said the programme's goal is to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and the real-world demands of the professional environment.

Gondwe said: "This programme is to identify talent, to realise talent, and to refine that talent. You will interact with some of the best that we have in the organisation. The best trainers, you will be pushed to the limit."

He encouraged the new participants to bring their full potential, stating, "We want you to bring in your very best, your commitment, your passion, your enthusiasm, your innovation, your disruptiveness, your positive disruptiveness."

Rose Ngabire, Chief Operations Officer, emphasized the significance of the programme, not just for Bank of Kigali, but for the broader market as well.

Ngabire noted the many opportunities available, particularly within Bank of Kigali, where there is a keen interest in finding the right talent.

"These are opportunities. Opportunities for you are immense. So, therefore, seize them, learn, ask questions, and come out when you're really ready for the market," she said.

Ngabire noted the importance of the bank's academy, now in its third cohort, in preparing participants to compete effectively in the market.

"The work is starting now. This is an opportunity for you to engage, to interact, to even come to the head office branches and see how things are done so that you come out when you're ready for the market," she said.

Audrey Gicundiro, a graduate of the programme, described the BK entry-level training programme as a stepping stone in her career.

She went on to mention the challenges and rewards of the programme, emphasising the dedication required to succeed.

"We got into the programme with amazing facilitators, and it was really hard work. You are learning something entirely new, things you probably never had the chance to learn in school. It's not just about understanding Bank of Kigali, you're learning about the financial industry as a whole. It's a lot to absorb in a short period, but you have to put in the effort because, at the end of it all, it's worth it," she said.

Emmanuel Mucyo, a trainee in the programme, views the BK entry-level programme as an opportunity to deepen his understanding of the financial sector and its impact on other sectors.

Reflecting on his early experience, he said, "I have just started working in the financial sector, and in these three months, I will learn a lot and how it works. I will also gain knowledge on what to change in the market so that we can level up our country's development."

Mucyo also emphasised the importance of integrating technology into finance, saying, "Technology is now integrated into every aspect. This programme will help to know how the financial sector works, and we can learn how to include technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and others."