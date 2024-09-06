Rwandan Troops Renovate Mozambican School

The Rwandan Security Forces (RSF)in Mozambique, through Task Force Battle Group 3, on Wednesday, September 4, handed over five renovated classrooms to Nacololo Primary School in Ancuabe District, Cabo Delgado province.

The RSF donated scholastic materials, including 100 desks and exercise books, benefiting over 500 pupils.

Brig Gen Théodomille Bahizi, the Commander of the Task Force Battle Group 3, explained that the donation was part of RSF's ongoing collaboration with the Mozambique Armed Forces (FADM) to support peace and security in Cabo Delgado.

"We recognize that education is crucial for development. The Rwanda Defence Force is committed to continuing our work with our Mozambican colleagues to fulfill our mission," Brig Gen Bahizi was quoted as saying in a statement by the military.

Faluki Silverio, the headmaster of Nacololo Primary School, acknowledged the impact of the donation, noting that the materials would significantly improve the educational experience for the students.

"More than 500 pupils were without desks and lacked sufficient exercise books. The materials provided will help the school and pupils enhance the quality of education," said Silverio.

Benito Joaquim Santos Casimilo, the Mayor of Ancuabe District, expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Rwandan troops. He also offered his continued support for future initiatives.

Rwanda first deployed soldiers and police officers to Mozambique in July 2021, at the request of Maputo, to restore security and state authority in Cabo Delgado, a region on the coast of the Indian Ocean which had been ravaged by an Islamic State-linked insurgency since 2017.

By December 2023, joint operations by Rwandan and Mozambican forces had pacified up to 90 per cent of the terrorist-hit districts in the coastal regional.

More than 250,000 displaced people had returned to their homes in the districts of Mocimboa da Praia and Palma, according to officials.