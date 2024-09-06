Rwanda: Kayumba Retires From Professional Football At 31

4 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Defender Soter Kayumba has called time on professional football at the age of 31.

The Rwanda international announced his retirement on Wednesday, September 4, after his contract with Mukura Victory Sports expired at the end of the season.

A product of SEC academy, Kayumba began his professional football career at Etincelles FC where he made his debut in the 2011/2012 season.

He later played for several clubs including Rayon Sports, AS Kigali, Sofapaka and AFC Leopards in Kenya before finishing his career at Mukura Victory Sports for which he played for since 2021.

Kayumba made his international debut for 'Amavubi' on 15 July 2017 in a 1-1 draw with Tanzania during the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying match held in Mwanza.

He has three Amavubi caps to his name.

