Rwanda: 10 Things to Know About Green City Kigali Project

The City of Kigali on Tuesday, September 3, announced the completion of the graphic design of the "Green City Kigali" project, which will be built in Kinyinya Sector, beginning in 2025.

The New Times breaks down what you need to know about project, which promotes sustainability and eco-friendly urban settlement. Initial funding of the project is estimated to reach nearly Rwf60 billion, according to the city.

1. Sustainable and eco-friendly housing

The Green City Kigali project is all about creating sustainable, environmentally friendly, and affordable housing. It is designed to offer durable homes that align with modern, eco-conscious living standards.

And through this project, affordable housing units and working areas will be built, benefiting 170,000 to 200,000 residents. And it is based on four key pillars namely, affordable and accessible housing, resilience to climate change, efficient use of natural resources, and sustainable urban development.

2. Massive development area

This project will cover over 600 hectares in the villages of Rusenyi, Ngaruyinka, Birembo, Taba, Binunga and Gasharu which is located in Murama and Gasharu cells, in Kinyinya Sector. The project was created based on the standard master plan of the City of Kigali for 2050.

3. Jobs opportunities

This project is expected to generate over 50,000 jobs, enhancing local employment across various sectors such as construction, logistics, manufacturing, and services. The project will also contribute to workforce diversification.

4. Relocations will be involved

Relocations will be required during the implementation of this project, but only households directly impacted by public works will be relocated. Other residents will collaborate with the city to facilitate the project's execution.

According to the City of Kigali, residents of Kinyinya and landowners can review the graphic design plans to understand the designated use of their land and apply for building permits accordingly.

5. 30,000 housing units

In the first stage of construction, between 1,700 and 2,000 'green homes' are expected through a public-private partnership. Green homes are designed with a focus on environmental sustainability, efficient use of energy, water, and building materials, utilizing eco-friendly, sustainably sourced, and recycled materials.

The first phase, which will be built on 16-hectare expected to be launched in 2025 and completed by 2030.

The project will use mainly locally sources materials to promote local production and generate employment opportunities.

Residential typologies include incremental housing and high-end villas. The project will involve constructing buildings that maximize passive design - with optimized window areas, that are well shaded, naturally ventilated and do not require air conditioning, complying with the EDGE green building standards, which reduce energy demands by 40 per cent.

The Green City will also have health centres and schools.

6. Inclusive, non-motorized transport

Designed largely as 'a walking city,' the project conception prioritised non-motorized transport, a key element in encouraging clean urban transport.

It includes all forms of travel that do not rely on an engine or motor for movement. This includes walking and bicycles, and using small-wheeled transport. These modes of transport can provide both recreation and transportation. The transport mode cuts carbon emissions and is considered less costly and healthier.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, non-motorised transport offers basic and affordable mobility, access to public transport, and health benefits.

Improving the convenience, comfort, and safety of walking and cycling reduces the demand for travel by personal motor vehicles, helping to alleviate the critical traffic challenges facing many cities.

The conception of Green City Kigali also put into consideration accessibility details, such as access points, elevators, and ramps.

7. Public transport and BRT system

The project also has a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) transport system, which will connect with the city-wide BRT system. Also referred to as a transit way, BRT is a high-quality bus-based transit system that delivers fast and efficient service.

It may include dedicated lanes, busways, traffic signal priority, off-board fare collection, elevated platforms, and enhanced stations.

A road network will be established to prioritize public transport, enabling efficient movement of groups of people rather than individual cars. This design aims to reduce emissions significantly by promoting the use of public transportation as a preferred means of travel.

The mode of transport which is part of Transit Oriented Development (TOD), which aims to increase public transport usage and reduce the use of private cars as a way of promoting sustainable urban growth. Electric vehicles are also encouraged.

8.Urban agriculture

Urban agriculture in various practices of cultivating, processing, and distributing food in urban areas, on a small scale is part of the green city model. Ways to manage stormwater and water channels will benefit communities thriving on urban agriculture. The project also includes the use of wetlands and detention basins to effectively manage wastewater and drainage. Marketplaces to sell produce are also expected.

9. Partnership between Rwanda and Germany

This project is a result of cooperation between Rwanda and Germany, with the German Development Bank (KfW) contributing a grant of Euro 40 million (about Rwf60 billion) to kickstart the development.

Other partners include Rwanda Green Fund and the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), which will monitor this project and work with the private sector in building houses and other infrastructure on an area of 16 hectares in the first part of the project.

10. Forest Eco-Park

One of the key features of the Green City is the Forest Eco-Park, which will be built at the former premises of Deutsche Welle. It will be a major urban park