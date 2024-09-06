Rwanda: Sacred Love - A Love Story Drawn From a Global Perspective

Rwandan movie enthusiasts are bracing for the upcoming release of "Sacred Love," a film that not only entertains but also educates, challenging viewers to rethink their preconceived notions about relationships and factors that should truly matter in a marriage - mutual respect, understanding, and love.

The movie's narrative is built around themes of mutual infidelity, a critical turning point that led to the couple's separation. The film also explores personal confusion of its characters and societal expectations on religion that often dictate personal choices, particularly in marriage.

Directed by Rwandan filmmaker Israel Dusabimana, "Sacred Love" tells the story of Benjamin, a construction worker from Sweden, who navigates a complex love story that takes him from Nepal in South Asia to Somalia in Africa.

In a relationship marked by differences in religion, ethnicity, and skin color, Benjamin marries someone (Francoise) who, by societal standards, is an unlikely match but their love surpasses these boundaries, achieving the universal dreams and aspirations of true love.

Benjamin real name Kotecha Idee, also known as Morgan is a Rwandan teacher and musician. He holds degrees in Automobile Mechanics and Electrical and Automation Engineering. Currently, he teaches at Kigali Universal Language School.

His wife Hannan Halifa, commonly known as Nana, is a 28-year-old Tanzanian businesswoman, model, actress, and mother of two.

She has appeared, as a video vixen, in several hit songs, like "Hamjasema" by Mavokali, "Tuna Kikao" by Lava Lava ft. Diamond Platnumz, "Nice Couple" by Aslay and more.

Dusabimana has built a name for himself in the Rwandan film industry. He was involved in a number of well-received movies like "Indoto", "Agahinda ka Liza", "Ishusho ya Papa", "Malaika", and "My Insight".

Equally, Sacred Love, which is exclusively produced in English, promises to add another feather to his cap, with its unique romance, drama, and cultural exploration.

ALSO READ: How can the film industry in Rwanda be boosted?

Challenging religious boundaries in marriage

Dusabimana told The New Times that the film is educational, particularly its message on the role of religion in personal relationships.

Sacred Love challenges the notion that religion should be the decisive factor on whom one chooses to marry. While religious beliefs are basics to many people's lives, the film argues that they should not overshadow the fundamental qualities that define a successful relationship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The film was shot in various locations, including Tanzania, whose strategic and visually impressive locations were chosen to enhance the film's appeal.

The inclusion of Arab actors further highlights the film's diversity, making it a truly global project.

Despite this international flavor, the film remains rooted in Rwandan creativity, with the core technical team, including Bora Shingiro the photographer, Valens Habarugira who did audiovisuals, and Jean Luc Nsengiyumva on lighting, all being Rwandans.

Moreover, the film is based on a true story, originally authored by Pascal Duke, who also produced the movie. The narrative was first introduced to the world in Duke's book, also titled "Sacred Love" which is available on Amazon and other major publishing platforms.

Dusabimana has long kept the dream of bringing this story to the big screen, and the completion of the film signals the fulfillment of that vision.

The film will be released by late December this year.