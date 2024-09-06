Rwanda: Long-Awaited Driving Tests Using Automatic Transmission Vehicles to Begin Monday

Rwanda National Police (RNP) Department of Testing and Licensing has announced that driving tests using automatic transmission vehicles will begin on Monday, September 9.

In a statement released on September 4, the RNP disclosed that the tests will initially be offered at four sites: Busanza site, Gahanga site in Kicukiro district, Nyarugenge, and Musanze sites.

"Those who wish to undertake driving license exams for Category B (AT) can register starting September 6. Further details for other categories will be provided in due course," reads part of the statement.

Also read: Driving tests: What's next after Rwanda okays use of automatic cars?

This development follows a Presidential Order, published on July 25, which approved the use of automatic transmission vehicles in driving tests.

Also read: Cabinet gives green light to automatic driving tests

According to the RNP, individuals who pass the driving test with an automatic transmission vehicle will be permitted to drive only automatic transmission vehicles within their license category.

They will not be authorized to operate manual transmission vehicles.

The registration process for the driving tests will remain unchanged and will continue to be conducted through the Irembo platform.