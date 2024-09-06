Rwanda: Long-Awaited Driving Tests Using Automatic Transmission Vehicles to Begin Monday

4 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Rwanda National Police (RNP) Department of Testing and Licensing has announced that driving tests using automatic transmission vehicles will begin on Monday, September 9.

In a statement released on September 4, the RNP disclosed that the tests will initially be offered at four sites: Busanza site, Gahanga site in Kicukiro district, Nyarugenge, and Musanze sites.

"Those who wish to undertake driving license exams for Category B (AT) can register starting September 6. Further details for other categories will be provided in due course," reads part of the statement.

Also read: Driving tests: What's next after Rwanda okays use of automatic cars?

This development follows a Presidential Order, published on July 25, which approved the use of automatic transmission vehicles in driving tests.

Also read: Cabinet gives green light to automatic driving tests

According to the RNP, individuals who pass the driving test with an automatic transmission vehicle will be permitted to drive only automatic transmission vehicles within their license category.

They will not be authorized to operate manual transmission vehicles.

The registration process for the driving tests will remain unchanged and will continue to be conducted through the Irembo platform.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.