Zimbabwe: African Sun Sells Two Hotels to Recapitalise

5 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Oliver Kazunga

Listed hospitality group, African Sun Limited, has sold Great Zimbabwe Hotel in Masvingo and Beitbridge Express Hotel for a combined US$6,9 million to TD Hotels and Leisure (Private) limited, an upcoming local hospitality concern.

African Sun, which is listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), said the transactions were occasioned by the need to complement capital raising by selling selected assets considered not to be core to the group's future.

In an announcement to shareholders, the hospitality group said that over the past three years, after the Covid-19 pandemic, it has enjoyed a considerable turnaround in fortunes.

However, due to deteriorating trading conditions, the Beitbridge Express Hotel (BEH) was mothballed in early 2016 while the Great Zimbabwe Hotel (GZH) has been a marginal contributor to the profitability of the group over the review period.

"This announcement is neither a prospectus nor an invitation to the public to subscribe for shares in African Sun Limited, but is issued in compliance with the requirements of the VFEX, to give information to the public regarding the disposal of the GZH Hotel and associated hotel business, located in Masvingo, for a gross consideration of US$4,4 million and the disposal of the BEH, located in Beitbridge, for a gross consideration of $2,5 million -- all to TD Hotels & Leisure (Private) Limited," said the group in the latest trading update.

The decision to dispose of GZH was reached in March this year while the Beitbridge Express Hotel (BEH) has been held as an asset available for sale since September 2021.

Negotiations were entered into in respect of the Beitbridge Hotel and an agreement of Sale was executed on July 18 this year.

Subsequently, negotiations for the sale of the GZH were held with the same prospective buyer and an agreement of sale was executed last month.

In 2023, African Sun posted an operating profit of US$3,74 million.

However, the group recorded a marginal profit after tax from continuing operations of US$0,52 million.

African Sun is a renowned hotel asset management firm that trades on the VFEX and presently, the hospitality concern manages 10 hotels strategically located throughout Zimbabwe.

A Real Estate arm complements its core business.

Of the 10, the group owns seven properties which are: Holiday Inn Mutare, Monomotapa Hotel, Troutbeck Resort, Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, Hwange Safari Lodge, GZH and Caribbea Bay Resort and leases three properties -- Holiday Inn Harare, Holiday Inn Bulawayo and The Victoria Falls Hotel.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.