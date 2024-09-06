Zimbabwe: 'Parliaments Should Strive to Enact Good Laws'

PARLIAMENTS the world over have the sacrosanct responsibility to enact laws for peace, order and good governance as the necessary condition for sustainable economic development, Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, said yesterday.

Addressing fellow Speakers of Parliament, Deputy Speakers and Members of Parliament at the Indonesia-Africa Parliamentary Forum, Adv Mudenda said no development could obtain in a lawless environment.

The overarching theme of the forum, "Forging Indonesia-Africa parliamentary partnership for development", was axiomatic and it was therefore imperative that the forum leveraged on the need for Indonesia and Africa to enact synergised laws that promoted the ease of doing business between Indonesia and Africa.

"We meet here today inspired by the evocative Dasasila Bandung spirit of South-South global socio-economic collegiate which brought together 23 Asian and six African states that convened from April 18 to 24 1955, resulting in the historic 10-point Declaration of the Bandung Conference.

"The declaration ostensibly accentuated the respect for the inalienable fundamental human rights, the equality of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations under the banner of multilateralism and non-intervention and non-interference in the internal affairs of each other's countries.

"This global South-South configuration became the precursor of the immortal geo-political Non-Aligned Movement. Congratulations to the Asia-Africa Bandung trailblazing conference," said Adv Mudenda.

He said both regions were supposed to craft harmonised investment and trade laws which established one-stop investment centres such as the Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board, the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency or the Rwanda Investment Board.

"Equally, synergised trade laws between Indonesia and Africa must guarantee ameliorated trade tariff barriers, trade payment systems and the convertibility of currencies between Indonesia and Africa.

"Furthermore, robust monetary and fiscal policies of the two regions should be so synchronised so as to enhance speedy investment and trade between Indonesia and Africa. It is cardinal that Indonesia and Africa do establish a joint corporate entity to superintend these efforts.

"There are some legal and policy frameworks between Indonesia and Africa which require spirited implementation.

"These include the Indonesia-Africa Trade Agreement (2018), the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (2018), the Indonesia-Southern African Customs Union preferential trade agreement (2016), Indonesia Law No. 7/2014 (amended in 2020), the African Union's Agenda 2063, and the Action Plan for boosting Intra-Africa Trade, among others."

Speaker Mudenda noted that Indonesia-Africa trade grew from US$3,4 billion in 2009 to US$8,5 billion in 2020; the Indonesia-SACU preferential trade agreement reduced tariffs on over 7 000 products; the Indonesia Customs Law streamlined customs processes and reduced clearance times; the Indonesia-Africa economic agreement enhanced cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructure; Indonesia's active involvement in the implementation of AfCFTA bolstered regional integration and expanded market access; and the Indonesian laws and regulations enabling smaller businesses to access African markets had positive impetus.

"Accordingly, Indonesia and Africa parliaments are urged to ratify and domesticate such above treaties, agreements and protocols in order to proficiently upscale investments and trade efforts between the two regions," he said.

Climate change continued to negate the accelerated tempo of global economies including those of Indonesia and Africa.