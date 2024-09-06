Zimbabwe: More Bridges, Roads Under Construction Countrywide

Freeman Razemba — More roads and bridges are being built countrywide by the Government as the Second Republic continues developing and improving infrastructure.

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa is committed to ensuring that roads across the country are usable and in good condition.

The Government embarked on a major infrastructure development programme targeting roads, airports, border posts, schools, clinics and hospitals, and energy infrastructure.

This week, Government handed over the Musitwe (Melfort) River bridge along the Harare-Mutare Road to a local company, Tensor Systems, for duplication as part of the dualisation of the road.

By last year, 46 kilometres of dual carriageway had been completed and opened to traffic on the stretch between Harare and Marondera.

Dualisation of the Harare-Mutare highway started in 2012, but there was no progress until the coming in of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said construction works were also underway on the Mutyira River Bridge and Twin River Bridge in Chimanimani District, Manicaland.

"These critical infrastructure projects improve road safety and enhance connectivity. We are committed to delivering quality infrastructure," the statement said.

It said priming is also in progress on the Birchenough-Murambinda Road and that highway is now waiting for surfacing. The Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road reconstruction is also progressing well with surfacing works currently underway.

"Rehabilitation works on the Victoria Chitepo Hospital access road are underway. This project aims to connect our health centres with good roads, ensuring easier access to healthcare for our communities and enhancing service delivery," the Ministry said.

In Harare, the rehabilitation of Avonlea Drive and Gilchrist Drive were in progress while surfacing works on Lavenham Road were progressing well. There is also application of asphalt concrete on St Athans Road rehabilitation.

Last month, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona opened to traffic the upgraded and widened completed 21km stretch of the Wedza-Mushandirapamwe Road, linking farmers to key markets in Marondera and Harare.

The Minister also announced upcoming works that included the reconstruction of the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway and the upgrading of the Forbes, Chirundu and Nyamapanda Border Posts.

"The Second Republic is not stopping in as far as development is concerned and no place will be left behind. Initially, this road was to be upgraded up to Mushandirapamwe, but now we will include the stretch from the 10-mile shopping centre to Marondera. Road rehabilitation and upgrading will not end here in Hwedza alone. In this province, we have several roads that we are working on. We have Murehwa-Madicheche Road which will go as far as Mazowe Bridge. We have Murehwa-Macheke and Marondera-Musami roads and these will be upgraded as soon as possible.

"We are also working on other roads across the country and I want to say to people in areas that we have not reached, rest assured that we will be there".