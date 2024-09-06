Zimbabwe: Befitting Send Off for Ndabambi

Wallace Ruzvidzo — A liberation struggle stalwart, Brigadier-General (Retired) Shadreck Ndabambi, was accorded a befitting send-off characterised by both celebrations and a sombre atmosphere yesterday when thousands of Zimbabweans converged at the National Heroes Acre, bathed in the warm golden light of the fair weather, to pay their last respects to a decorated soldier.

His medals, a testament to his immense contributions, included the Liberation Medal, Independence Medal, 10 Years Service Medal, Long and Exemplary Service Medal, Mozambique Campaign Medal, Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal and the Commander Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit.

The gallery was a sea of colours, with the military personnel standing out in their crisp green uniforms, while the rest of the crowd was a mixture of hues.

The atmosphere was alive with music, as thousands in the gallery sang with such a high tempo that it kept the mood alive.

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, dressed in formal attire, presided over the late national hero's burial, with his arrival marking the beginning of the proceedings.

The procession to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier began soon after, led by Brig-Gen (Rtd) Ndabambi's family, all dressed in sombre black, following the casket closely behind as the choir sang melodic hymns.

The casket, draped in the national flag, was placed in position in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the bearer party subsequently moved off and replaced their head-dress.

A minister of religion gave the opening prayer, before reading from the book of Ecclesiastes and giving a touching short sermon based on the old adage "we meet to part and part to meet".

Before Acting President Chiwenga's eulogy, the Ndabambi family representative, Mr Solomon Musaka, expressed utmost gratitude to President Mnangagwa for according Brig-Gen Ndabambi national hero status.

"Let me express on behalf of the Ndabambi family my heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for according our beloved son Shadreck the highest honour of national hero," he said.

"As a family, we are indeed humbled by this recognition of the immense sacrifices and contribution which Shadreck made towards the liberation of this country and his service to the motherland pre and post-independence."

The casket was then placed at the graveside, and subsequently lowered into Cde Ndabambi's tomb, amidst a flurry of colourful wreaths.

As is custom, after the lowering of the casket into the grave, the Firing Party Number 1, made up of members of the Zimbabwe National Army, presented arms, a salute of respect, and then shouldered the arms, firing three volleys as a sign of respect to the national hero.

The sound of the guns echoed through the air, a final farewell to a hero.

In an interview, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland Central Christopher Magomo said the bestowment of national hero status on Cde Ndabambi was well deserved.

"The man we are burying here is no ordinary man, but a distinguished liberation hero and as a province we would like to express our gratitude for such recognition. He was a man who was dedicated to service and he rose up the ranks to become Brigadier-General," he said.

Minister of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Monica Mavhunga said the Cde Ndabambi's dedication to duty was unparalleled.

"I would like to thank President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF for seeing it fit to accord Cde Ndabambi national hero status. It is especially important considering his contribution to the liberation struggle. It's not easy to leave your parents behind, leave school and everything else to go and take up arms," she said.

Deputy Minister of Defence Brigadier-General (Retired) Levi Mayihlome described Cde Ndabambi as a cadre of high esteem.

"He was a very committed officer, very disciplined and committed to his goals. He had good integrity and he was one guy who took things to his heart but very unassuming and not a person known for indiscipline or quarrelling with others," he said.