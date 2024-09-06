Zimbabwe: President Throws Media a Challenge '. . . Promote National Interests'

President Mnangagwa has underscored the critical role that the media can play in promoting national interests and achieving a shared vision, stressing that it should inspire nations to work towards their goals.

In an interview with China Media Group here yesterday, the President urged the Zimbabwean and African media to adopt values and interests that reflect the continent's characteristics, fostering debate and discussions on national development.

The African media's failure to tell its own story, he said, has hindered the continent's progress, allowing Western media to set the agenda and perpetuate an inferiority complex among Africans, including the younger generation.

"It is my view, perhaps it is a biased view, if you listen to the Chinese media, yes, you are the people, you have always promoted your country, the Vision of your country.

"But in African countries, you will find our media, if you are not careful, influenced by external factors where they compare their own situation with foreign positions and as the media begins to criticise itself that it is inferior, it is because they are comparing themselves with a foreign situation.

"The media must anchor itself on the basis of what is available, the concrete issues of each respective country, promote their own country. Make sure you, the media, give confidence to every child, every citizen that a country is built by its own," said President Mnangagwa, who is here to attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

He highlighted the importance of media collaboration, citing the recent signing of 17 agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, The Herald, and ZBC to collaborate in media and information dissemination with their Chinese counterparts.

President Mnangagwa praised the Chinese media model, which prioritises development and national interests over criticising the State and self-hate prevalent particularly in Zimbabwe, especially among so-called independent journalists.

Instead, he added, the media should promote collective national interests, rally the nation towards a shared vision, and safeguard the country's values and norms from external influences.

President Mnangagwa revealed that his inspiration for Zimbabwe's development comes from the people who elected him, rather than solely from China's development model or Chinese founding father Mao Zedong's teachings, which he was influenced by.

He said to achieve Vision 2030, Zimbabwe must focus on three key areas; food security through modernisation and mechanisation, infrastructure development and preserving culture, traditions, and education.

The President said Zimbabwe's education system should be rooted in science and technology while maintaining its unique characteristics, drawing parallels with China's development approach, which adapts science and technology to its own characteristics.

"You (China) develop with Chinese characteristics, adapting science to your own identity. Similarly, we [Zimbabwe] will adapt science, technology, and innovation to our own characteristics, preserving our identity as we move forward," he said.

President Mnangagwa seeks to lead Zimbabwe to upper-middle-class economy status by 2030, blending modernisation with cultural preservation.

He shared his thoughts on the contrasting characterisations of him as a 'crocodile' and 'soft as wool.'

The President explained that the 'crocodile' label originated from his patience and precision during the armed struggle, where he would study his targets before striking. However, this label led some to believe he was a tough or cruel person.

"If you know a crocodile, it's very patient, very, very patient. When it strikes, it rarely misses.

"So I'm described that way because during the armed struggle, after my training here, we were many, but among our group, I did more of the striking than my colleagues.

"So they said I'm a crocodile because when I aimed for an object to destroy, I studied it, and then waited, and then I struck at the right moment and succeeded. That's why I got the crocodile name.

"The other, soft as wool, people then thought that I was a hard person and possibly a cruel person. I said, no, no, no, be close to me, you will discover that I am as soft as wool".

President Mnangagwa also shared his pride in wearing a scarf with the country's colours, symbolising national pride and patriotism.

"My former President Mugabe did not wear this. I don't expect those who come after me to wear it. It is just my own notion that, like it or not, I will tell you, I have a flag which represents my country, which I carry. I carry my country. So those presidents who may come after me may not want to do it.

"They may just dress themselves plainly. There is no legislation in our country that you must wear this. But I just decided to wear my flag because I am very proud of being Zimbabwean. I am very proud of my flag, and I carry it as a demonstration that I love my country," he said.

President Mnangagwa, an honorary member of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, expressed admiration for China's achievements and the Communist Party's ability to maintain unity and sovereignty.

He praised China's policies and the teachings of Mao Zedong, which emphasised resolving issues through discussions and finding common ground.

President Mnangagwa expressed frustration that he has been unable to successfully introduce these teachings in Zimbabwe, but hoped for future success.

He highlighted the importance of allowing people to express themselves and find common ground, even with those who may hold different views.

Last night, President Mnangagwa joined other African leaders for a State reception at the Great Hall of the People hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

FOCAC will officially open today with more than 50 African leaders in attendance.