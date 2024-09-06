Zimbabwe: Mayor Mafume Lauds African Rugby Champs Sables

HARARE Mayor Jacob Mafume has saluted Zimbabwe's Sables for their determination which saw them claim the Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda last month.

At a belated celebration function at Town House yesterday, the Sables presented the Rugby Africa Cup silverware to the mayor.

Victory in the continental competition enabled Zimbabwe to proceed to next year's final qualifying stage for a place at the 2027 World Cup.

Their achievement has also attracted the attention of the City Fathers with Mafume expressing his admiration for the Sables determination.

The Harare Mayor noted that rugby was a tough sporting discipline that needed grit and skill, attributes which he feels the Sables have.

"We are immensely proud of the Sables for their remarkable victory," Mafume said.

"Your hard work and dedication have brought great honour to our city.

"We understand the importance of grassroots development and will continue to support our community sports clubs to ensure a sustainable future for rugby in Harare."

The presentation of the Rugby Africa Cup trophy to the Harare Mayor serves as a symbol of the Sables' triumph and the city's commitment to fostering a vibrant rugby community in the capital.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Losson Mtongwiza and Joel Gombera representing the team's main sponsors, Nedbank Zimbabwe were also part of the proceedings at Town House.

Mtongwiza expressed the ZRU's gratitude for the City of Harare's unwavering support.

He highlighted the crucial role the municipality plays in providing essential facilities and resources to local rugby clubs, which have contributed significantly to the team's success.

"We are immensely grateful for the support we receive from the City of Harare," Mtongwiza said.

"Your facilities have been instrumental in nurturing talent and enabling our clubs to thrive.

"This Africa Cup victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our players and coaches, as well as the invaluable support from our community," he said.

Mtongwiza has since assuming the presidency in May, also outlined an audacious bid by the ZRU to build a rugby stadium that will also house the union's offices and centre of excellence.

The ZRU boss will no doubt count on the support of the City Fathers to secure the land on which they can construct the home of rugby in the country.

But before the union can embark on the long-term project to build a stadium, Mtongwiza and his leadership are aware that the Sables will be back in the spotlight next year as they seek to qualify for the World Cup.

Zimbabwe have not qualified for the World Cup since 1991 when they featured at the global rugby showcase by invitation.

But with a host of the country's players dotted around the globe, expressing interest in playing for their motherland, there is an air of hope swirling around the national game that coach Piet Benade and his men might finally end the long wait now stretching 33 years.

World Rugby last month announced the re-imagined process of qualification for the global showcase, the first event to feature 24 nations.

With the core principle of qualifying on merit and simplifying the process for fans and teams, the new process opens new avenues for more teams to reach the pinnacle of the sport, raising global standards along the way.

The redefined process follows extensive consultation with World Rugby's six regional associations and is under-pinned by the World Rugby Council's decision in October 2023 to expand the tournament from 20 to 24 teams.

With 12 teams -- France, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, champions South Africa, Scotland, Wales, Fiji, Australia, England, Argentina, and Japan -- having qualified directly by finishing top three in their pool at France 2023, 12 other teams will be determined via the Rugby World Cup 2027 global qualification process.

According to World Rugby, Europe now have four slots, with the top four teams at the Europe Championship 2025 earning automatic qualification.

Asia, Africa, and South America will each retain their one slot, with the winners of the 2025 Asia Men's Champion-ships, Africa Cup, and Sudamerica Rugby Championship booking their tickets.

A final qualification tournament will then be held and it will comprise four teams that will play in a round-robin format, with the winner qualifying for Australia 2027.

The four teams will be from the Sudamerica Rugby Championship 2025 (third place), the South America/Pacific Play-off loser, the fifth-place team at the Rugby Europe Championship, and the winner of the Africa/Asia play-off.

The Africa/Asia play-off will comprise the runners-up of the Africa Cup and Asia Rugby Championships.

These latest developments have left coach Benade rather optimistic on the country's chances at their long-awaited return to the global stage (Rugby World Cup).

"The pathway was always going to require us to repeat winning of the Africa Cup to qualify, and that is the main focus right now.

"We are very much looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead," he said.

Aiding in the country's quest to qualify for the global showcase is the increased interest from Zimbabwean players scattered around the world to play for the Sables.

According to RugbyPass, centre Kyle Godwin, who plies his trade at Lyon in France's Top 14, is one such player who is ready to commit, and could have made his Test debut for Zimbabwe alongside Aussie-born Prior had his wedding not coincided with this year's Africa Cup in Uganda.

Despite being born in Harare, 32-year-old Godwin attended school in Perth and went on to win one cap for the Wallabies against France in November 2016.

But he has now served the necessary stand-down period under World Rugby's birthright transfer ruling.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others have shown interest following Zimbabwe's brilliant Africa Cup campaign, which included wins against host nation Uganda, six-time defending champions Namibia -- their first against the Welwitschias for 23 years -- and against Algeria in the final.

Former All Blacks and Highlanders loose forward Gareth Evans, who won his only cap against Japan in 2018, is said to be considering the switch, while former Junior Springbok lock Eli Snyman also appears to be in the frame, amongst a few others.

It has been two years since Evans (32) last played for the Highlanders, while Snyman, who plays for Benetton, is still only 28.

"I have played with Kyle for several years over here (in Australia), I was at the Force with him, and he is a quality human and a really class player," said Prior, a game-controlling scrumhalf who never quite made the step-up from the Junior Wallaby and Australia A ranks to full Test honours.

"As far as I am aware, he is keen and, hopefully, with the results we have got, anyone, who is eligible and interested, will see there is some real potential to be able to create some history and try and qualify for the first World Cup since 1991.

"We have always tried to punch above our weight in Zimbabwe and I guess it makes it more appealing for guys who may be on the fence to see that we are on the right path, we have had a bit of success and the right people on the bus -- both from a player point of view and a coaching and administration point of view."

Australia-born Prior's family members all come from Zimbabwe and the Sables management have been chasing him for several years.