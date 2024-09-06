Workshop on Empowering Africa to Fast-Track Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) Preparation

6 September 2024
African Development Bank (Abidjan)

WHAT: Workshop on Empowering Africa to Fast-Track Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) Preparation.

WHO: African Development Bank, with support from the UNFCCC Secretariat and the Commonwealth Secretariat.

WHEN: 9-11 September, 9:00-17:00 hrs (EAT/GMT+3)

WHERE: Nairobi, Kenya

This workshop will provide targeted technical support to developing countries in the African region, enabling them to fast-track the preparation of their first Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs).

The workshop aims to create momentum and assist parties in the final stages of their BTR preparation through "troubleshooting sessions," ensuring timely submission. The agenda is informed by discussions from the Consultative Group of Experts (CGE) workshop for the Africa Region, held from May 8 to 10, 2024, in Zimbabwe.

Specific Objectives:

  1. Provide in-depth technical advice on applying the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) modalities, procedures, and guidelines, including the use of Common Reporting Tables (CRTs) and Common Tabular Formats (CTFs), supplemented by practical one-on-one coaching.
  2. Facilitate peer feedback and exchange among workshop participants on their ongoing work in different BTR chapters.
  3. Promote the sharing of lessons learned and experiences, particularly in overcoming technical challenges, by leveraging existing data and information from Biennial Update Reports (BURs), National Communications (NCs), and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).
  4. Build the confidence of developing countries to submit their BTRs as early as possible in 2024.

The outcome of the workshop is to bring the BTRs of participating countries closer to completion, facilitating their timely submission in 2024.

