Tanzania: Police Nab Over 300 Suspects in Songwe Region

6 September 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Amina Mwampangala

SONGWE — The Police Force in Songwe Region has arrested a total of 302 suspects in connection with various offenses, including cyber-related crimes.

Issuing the August report, Acting Songwe Regional Police Commander, ACP Gallus Hyera, stated that other offenses committed by the suspects included gender-based violence, burglary, theft, murder, drug-related offenses, and traffic law violations.

The report further revealed that 12 individuals have been convicted and sentenced to prison. Among them, five were convicted of theft, while others faced charges of rape, economic sabotage, and illegal possession of firearms.

Additionally, the report shows that 16 suspects were arrested for drug-related crimes, including the possession of marijuana and illicit homemade alcohol, locally known as "gongo."

These arrests are part of a broader crackdown aimed at combating the growing drug problem in the country.

The police noted that 3,471 traffic offenses were recorded during the same period. According to the acting regional police chief, these offenses resulted in deaths and injuries.

In response to the crime rates, the police emphasized their continued efforts to enhance public safety through educational outreach programs aimed at encouraging community participation in maintaining law and order.

"These initiatives have significantly improved the effectiveness of community policing in the region," the statement insisted.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.