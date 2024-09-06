Tanzania: 11 Killed, 44 Hurt in Mbeya Deadly Road Crash

MBEYA — AT LEAST 11 passengers were killed and 44 others sustained injuries after a bus veered off the road and overturned at Luanjilo in Mbeya Rural District.

According to the details, the tragedy occurred early Friday when the driver of the bus, owned by A.N Company and traveling from Mbeya to Tabora, lost control while attempting to avoid a collision with a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Contacted by Mwananchi about the incident, the Chunya District Medical Officer, Dr Darson Andrew, confirmed receiving all 11 bodies at the hospital.

He added that of the 44 injured, four are in critical condition.

Dr Andrew noted that the critically injured passengers will be referred to Mbeya Referral Hospital.

One of the Police Force officials in Mbeya said that the Regional Police Commissioner and his team have arrived at the scene.

More details will be made available later today.