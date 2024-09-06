Tanzania's Food Security Plan Amid Predicted Vuli Rains Shortage

DODOMA: As the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has forecasted below-average short seasonal rains "Vuli" in many parts of the country, the government has announced measures to ensure food security.

Addressing Parliament in Dodoma on Friday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa stated that the government plans to continue providing subsidies for quality, drought-resistant seeds to local farmers as one of the measures to mitigate the challenge.

Based on TMA's latest report, the Prime Minister also advised farmers to take all necessary precautions by planting crops that mature in a short period to minimize potential losses.

"The National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) will continue purchasing and storing food crops so that these can be used to address food shortages in areas that may face scarcity," he stated.

The TMA report indicates that Vuli rains will be below average in various regions, including Manyara, Geita, Simiyu, Kagera, Mwanza, Mara, northern Kigoma, Morogoro, Arusha, and Kilimanjaro. These areas are expected to experience prolonged dry spells and uneven rainfall distribution.