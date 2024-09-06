Tanzania: Azam FC, Swedish Club Sign Partnership Deal

6 September 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Amina Mwampangala

DAR ES SALAAM — Azam FC has inked a five-year partnership deal with their Sweden counterparts, AIK that will see the two parts collaborating in the several areas, including player development and training.

In a statement released by the Tanzania's Premier League club, the partnership will provide Azam FC players with the opportunity to undergo training and trials under the guidance of AIK's experts.

Players who excel will have a chance to join AIK's first team.

The statement further outlined that the collaboration will streamline the process for Azam FC players to secure positions at AIK without the usual lengthy procedures.

Azam FC has been intensifying efforts to improve its performance in international competitions, following recent seasons where the club has struggled to make an impact in the competitions.

This season, the club was eliminated in the early stages of the CAF Champions League, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Rwanda's APR FC.

Domestically, Azam FC had a poor starts in their opening NBC Premier League match against JKT Tanzania, drawing 0-0.

In response to these results, the club parted ways with head coach Yousoph Dabo and his entire technical staff.

The club is currently in the process of recruiting a new head coach, with hopes of reviving their campaign.

AIK club is a Swedish professional football club competing in Allsvenskan League, the top flight of Swedish football, owning 12 championship titles.

AIK club is also competing in UEFA Champions League.

