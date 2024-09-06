Namibia: Mariama Cire Sylla Announced As World Bank Group Resident Representative for Namibia

press release

Windhoeknamibia — Effective October 1st, 2024, Mariama Cire Sylla becomes the World Bank Group's joint Resident Representative for Namibia.

This newly created position provides a single point of contact for access to the full breadth of World Bank Group products and services and will enhance the institution's ability to address global challenges, and drive development with speed, efficiency, and impact.

A Guinean national, Ms. Sylla brings to her new role more than 18 years of experience in trade, commercial strategy, private sector development and finance across Africa, Europe, and the United States. Since joining the World Bank Group in 2014, she has led several programs and initiatives aimed at fostering private sector development and job creation in Africa.

Ms. Sylla previously served as IFC's Country Head for Burundi, where she oversaw the institution's program and operations. Prior to that, she served as IFC's coordinator for fragile and conflict-affected states in the Sahel and West Africa regions.

"Namibia is a country brimming with potential and offers excellent development opportunities across sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, and housing," said Ms. Sylla. "I look forward to working with partners in the country and implementing the new, unified World Bank Group approach, which will enable us to support impactful projects for the people of Namibia in an integrated, holistic manner."

In Namibia, the World Bank Group is working with public and private sector partners to improve the government's capacity to design and implement policy in strategic areas, increase the private sector's ability to generate jobs and income, and position Namibia's economic growth on a greener, more resilient and inclusive trajectory.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia International Organisations Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms. Sylla holds a master's degree in public policy from the University of Oxford (UK), a master's degree in economic policy from Williams College (U.S.) and a master's degree in economics and business administration from the University of Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne (France). She is the co-author of the book: Better Led, Served and Governed World - Envisioning the Future, published in 2014.

The introduction of joint country representation is an important step towards building a stronger World Bank Group. Namibia is one of 21 World Bank Group offices transitioning to a single World Bank Group Country Manager or Resident Representative for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

About the World Bank Group: The World Bank Group has a bold vision: to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet. In more than 100 countries, the World Bank Group provides financing, advice, and innovative solutions that improve lives by creating jobs, strengthening economic growth, and confronting the most urgent global development challenges. The World Bank Group is one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries. It consists of the World Bank, including the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA); the International Finance Corporation (IFC); the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA); and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). For more information, please visit www.worldbank.org , www.miga.org , and www.ifc.org.