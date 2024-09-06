Nigeria: Lookman, Mbappe, Yamal, 27 Others Make Ballon d'Or Shortlist

Femi Solaja with agency report

Super Eagles and Atalanta FC forward, Ademola Lookman, has been confirmed as one of the nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or 2024 prestigious football award which will come next month.

The silver medal winner with Nigeria at the last AFCON 2023 tournament in Côte d'Ivoire last February is the only African player on the nomination shortlist. This could also be a pathway for the pacy winger to win the 'African Footballer of the Year' award, which will also be held later in the year.

Aside from Lookman, others on the list include; Jude Bellingham who had a brilliant season for both club and country in the year under review.

The Real Madrid superstar, won La Liga and the Champions League before reaching the Euro 2024 final with England, while Lookman's bragging right stems from his brilliant performance with Atalanta not just in the domestic scene but also his hattrick that saw the Italian side winning the Europa Cup against Bayern Leverkusen last May.

Several Premier League stars have also been included on the 30-man shortlist. They include the Manchester City quartet of Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Rodri.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal also made list same as William Saliba, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is up for both the top award and the goalkeeping gong.

Manchester City have also been nominated for the Men's club of the Year award after winning a fifth consecutive Premier League crown. They will battle Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Girona, and Bayer Leverkusen for the award.

Lauren James, Lauren Hemp, Lucy Bronze and Khadija Shaw are all included on the shortlist for the women's award.

Manchester United youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have both been nominated for the Kopa Trophy alongside Euro 2024 winner Lamine Yamal.