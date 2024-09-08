Sudan: Special Envoy for Sudan Perriello Travels to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Türkiye

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello nd I hosted a briefing a the U.S,. Mission to the United Nations on September 5,v2024 about U.S.-led talks on the peace process in Sudan and the ALPS (Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan) Group’s ongoing work to expand humanitarian access routes, strengthen protection of civilians, and work toward a lasting peace.

U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan (USSES) Tom Perriello will travel to Riyadh, Cairo, and Ankara, starting on September 8, to continue urgent efforts to end the war and resultant famine in Sudan.

Building on the recent success of the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) initiative, diplomatic priorities continue to include the coordination of efforts to urge the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to expand humanitarian access in Sudan; to ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law, as applicable, and their existing commitments under the Jeddah Declaration; and seeking a cessation of hostilities.

During the stops, USSES Perriello will meet with Sudanese refugees and civilian leaders across the region, as well as key government officials and multi-lateral partners from the Arab League and IGAD.

The United States remains committed to working with international partners to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and to achieve a cessation of hostilities agreement between the warring parties.

