African CDC and Who Launch Joint Continental Plan to Scale Up Mpox Outbreak Response

Kinshasa — In a significant step to strengthen and accelerate the response to the ongoing the mpox outbreak, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) today launched a joint continental response plan for Africa to support countries' efforts to curb the spread of the virus, save and protect lives.

The launch of the Mpox Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan follows the declarations of a public health emergency of continental security (PHECS) on 13 August 2024 by Africa CDC, and a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on 14 August 2024 by WHO.

"We are proud to jointly launch this plan which unites all stakeholders in a coordinated approach to tackling the mpox outbreaks across Africa," said Dr Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC Director General. "This unified strategy ensures that all partners are aligned on common objectives, eliminating duplication and maximizing impact."

The overall estimated budget for the six-month plan, running from September 2024 to February 2025, is close to US$ 600 million with 55% allocated to mpox response in 14 affected Member States and readiness in 15 other Member States, while 45% is directed towards operational and technical support through partners.

"This is an important milestone for a coordinated action between our agencies to support countries by reinforcing expertise, mobilizing resources and capacities to swiftly and effectively halt the spread of mpox," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa "By coming together we can achieve more, and our collective strength will carry us further, ensuring that communities and individuals are protected from the threat of this virus."

Over the past three years, mpox cases have increased at an unprecedented rate in Africa. In addition to zoonosis-linked outbreaks, the intensified human-to-human transmission through sexual behaviours and other factors, requires urgent attention and an enhanced response.

To address the ongoing mpox outbreaks, a comprehensive strategy is critical for effective management and mitigation. The Mpox Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan emphasizes a community-centred, multisectoral approach tailored to the unique epidemiology and risk profiles of each Member state. The plan bolsters surveillance, laboratory testing, community engagement, and ensures the availability of critical countermeasures, while building resilient and equitable health systems.

Under the plan, Member States are classified into four categories based on their mpox status and risk level:

Countries with sustained human-to-human transmission; Countries with sporadic human cases since January 2022 or endemic zoonotic reservoirs; Countries needing enhanced readiness due to proximity to countries with ongoing transmission; All other countries not part of the three categories.

Priority actions are outlined for each category to guide national strategies in responding to the mpox epidemic.

The plan includes measures to strengthen surveillance, laboratory detection, case management, infection prevention and control (IPC), vaccination, risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) and research and innovation.

This continental response, co-coordinated by Africa CDC and WHO, is supported by workstreams led by key partners, leveraging their comparative advantages. WHO and Africa CDC will collaborate with stakeholders, including UN agencies, non-governmental organizations, and civil society, which will participate in relevant pillars of the response. In line with the Lusaka Agenda, the mpox response will follow the "one team, one plan, one budge, one M&E" approach. To that end, a continental Incident Management Team has been established, comprising members from key partners.

