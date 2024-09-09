Uganda: Museveni Decampaigns Female Circumcision At Karamoja Cultural Fete

Additionally, the President expressed his delight in the newly established union under the Lokiriama Peace Accord between the Karimojong and Turkana communities of Kenya, emphasising that such cooperation and dialogue are essential in promoting lasting peace in the region.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called for a thorough examination of cultural practices to ensure alignment with modern scientific understanding.

Emphasising the importance of discerning scientifically valid cultural practices, President Museveni noted, "As we discuss culture, we must audit which practices are scientifically accurate and which should be abandoned."

The President made the remarks today as the Chief Guest at the 9th Karamoja Cultural Festival, held at Jubilee 2000 Secondary School's Napeikori Grounds, Karenga District.

He expressed appreciation to the people of Karamoja sub-region for re-exploring and repurposing their cultural heritage while highlighting some detrimental traditions, such as prohibitions against marrying within the same clan and the consumption of unboiled milk, which can harbour harmful microbes.

On the subject of same-clan marriage, the President firmly stated that such practices are discouraged to prevent inbreeding, underlining the need to adhere to scientifically sound principles.

"This approach is vital and must be maintained," he asserted, acknowledging that recognizing shared cultural values contributes to the unity of Africa.

President Museveni also stressed the necessity for African cultures to evolve dynamically.

"Science is about understanding the laws of nature that God created to enhance our quality of life. For instance, women winnowing millet utilise the scientific principles of nature and gravity," he explained.

The President also cautioned against the notion of static culture, emphasising, "Culture should not confine us to our past; that mentality is flawed."

He further reiterated that any cultural practices lacking scientific validity, including harmful traditions such as the circumcision of girls, must be critically evaluated.

"The practice of female circumcision is scientifically unfounded and leads to numerous issues for those affected. Our objective is to elevate lives through scientifically sound practices."

On the other hand, President Museveni highlighted the critical challenges facing the sub-region, particularly the scarcity of water for both livestock and the local population. He reaffirmed the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government's commitment to resolving these pressing issues.

Additionally, the President expressed his delight in the newly established union under the Lokiriama Peace Accord between the Karimojong and Turkana communities of Kenya, emphasising that such cooperation and dialogue are essential in promoting lasting peace in the region.

The Karamoja Cultural Festival aims to promote tourism and foster peace within the region. It serves as a platform for dialogue among the Karimojong and neighbouring communities in the districts of Teso, Lango, Acholi, Sebei, as well as across borders into Kenya, South Sudan, and parts of Ethiopia--all of which share historical ties as part of the Ateker Community.

This annual festival rotates among the nine districts of the Karamoja sub-region: Abim, Amudat, Moroto, Nakapiripirit, Napak, Nabilatuk, Kaabong, Kotido, and Karenga, which hosted the 2024 festival.

Beyond promoting peaceful coexistence among the Ateker Community, this vibrant cultural event unites the eleven tribes of Karamoja and their extended kin from neighbouring regions.

This celebrated event showcased their rich diversity, traditions, heritage, and languages.

Last year, the festival was held in Napak District, while the upcoming 2025 celebration is set to take place in Nakapiripirit District.

On arrival, President Museveni was introduced to traditional Karimojong dishes and enjoyed a vibrant cultural parade, where various tribal groups demonstrated their unique cultures and totems.

The event in Karenga marked the conclusion of a five-day festival that commenced on September 2, 2024.

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Hon. Peter Lokeris, extended his gratitude to President Museveni for attending the festival. He commended the President for the various development programs initiated by the NRM government in Karamoja and for restoring cultural institutions that are vital to the community's identity.

The Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Hon. Peace Mutuuzo, acknowledged the significance of the Cultural Festival as a source of strength and lauded President Museveni for his support to cultural Institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, Hon. Rose Lilly Akello informed President Museveni that the people of Karamoja were deeply grateful for his prompt response to their invitation.

She also commended the President for being a patriotic leader who actively preserves the rich cultural heritage of Karamoja and Uganda at large.

"Your role in this preservation is not only significant but also invaluable. Your presence here today Your Excellency is a testament to your unwavering commitment towards traditional culture and the development of our area, a fact that fills us with pride," she said.

"Your Excellency, today we stand united in pride as we celebrate the 9th edition of the Karamoja cultural event."

The event was also attended by Hon. Florence Nambozo, the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Hon. Esther Anyakun, the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations and Hon. Barugahara Balaam Ateenyi, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs.

Others in attendance were Members of Parliament from the Karamoja Sub-region, Cultural, Political, and Religious leaders, Elders, and Opinion leaders from the sub-region.