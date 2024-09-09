Rwanda: Photos - Thousands of Students Return to School Amid Mpox Precautions

As students headed back to school for the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year, health measures have in place to ensure a safe return amidst the mpox outbreak.

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), in collaboration with the Rwanda Education Board (REB) and various partners, rolled out a comprehensive screening and sanitation protocol on Sunday, September 8.

Prior to boarding buses at Kigali Pele Stadium, thousands of students were screened and sanitized.

"We have implemented thorough screening and sanitation measures for students, their parents, and drivers to combat mpox," Vianney Augustin Kavutse, head of the Department for Basic Education and TVET Quality Assurance at NESA, said on Sunday as thousands of students gathered at the stadium to board buses bound for various secondary schools in the country.

"Schools have undergone rigorous readiness inspections to ensure cleanliness and preparedness; each district now has a command post in every sector to educate the community about mpox, proper screening, and ensure effective response to any potential cases," he added.

As studies begin on Monday, Kavutse said Sunday saw more students arrive at the stadium than on Friday and Saturday.

"We prepared a three-day schedule for students to follow as they get ready for school. On Friday, 600 students departed, 3,500 students left on Saturday, and today we are witnessing a significant increase in numbers, surpassing those from the previous days," he said.

He also explained that Senior One and Senior Four students, most of whom are unfamiliar with their new schools, would be accompanied by their parents and guardians for orientation.

Seth Bayiringire, who works at the Rwanda TVET Board, provided insights on the preparations for students returning to school, saying that the goal was to assist students in returning to school in a safe manner.

"As usual, we have developed a comprehensive plan to facilitate their return," Bayiringire said.

"However, given the current mpox outbreak, we have established a task force dedicated to educating students on prevention, hygiene practices, and overall safety," he said.

Honorine Uwera, a parent who had accompanied her daughter to school, said understanding the prevention measures and were necessary to safeguard students' health and well-being.

"I also took the opportunity to educate my daughter about mpox. I explained the importance of following health guidelines and emphasized that she must always be cautious to avoid getting sick," she said.

"Today, there aren't enough buses available, but it's reassuring to see how the government plans for students' travel needs," Uwera noted.

Olivier Mucyo, a Level 4 multimedia student at GS Indangaburezi, said he was excited to return to school.

"I'm really excited to be back at school, even though the holidays seemed too short," Mucyo said.

"I've learned about mpox and how it spreads, and I'm determined to avoid it by adhering to the advice from my parents. I will be careful to stay away from crowded places to protect myself," he said.

The new school year has 38 weeks. The first term will have 15 weeks, starting on September 9 and ending on December 20.

After a two-week break, students will resume classes for the second term on January 6, which will last for 13 weeks, concluding on April 4.

After another two-week break, the third term will commence on April 21 and continue for 10 weeks, ending on June 27.

As usual, the academic will be concluded with national examinations.

Primary Leaving Examinations will begin on June 30 and end on July 3.

For secondary school students, national practical examinations are scheduled for May 19 to June 6, while the written exams will be done from July 9 to July 18.