Congo-Kinshasa: DRC's Artisanal Boats Seized in Angola for Illegal Fishing

8 September 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — Two artisanal boats from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were seized Saturday by the Border Guard Police, for illegal fishing in the Zaire River, Soyo municipality.

The spokesman for the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of the Interior, Sérgio Afonso, explained that the vessels, coupled with 15 hp outboard motors, were seized in the vicinity of Sueki Island, Zaire province, with 10 DRC fishermen on board.

He reported that the Congolese citizens were detained by the members of the 2nd Unit of the Border Guard Police assigned to the subunit of the commune of Pedra de Feitiço (Soyo), on patrol in the main channel of the Zaire River.

He said that considerable quantities of fish were seized during the operation.

The occupants, in an irregular migratory situation, were referred to the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in the region, for proper treatment. JL/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

