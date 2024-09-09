Uganda: Museveni Gives 50,000 Coffee Seedlings to Gomba, Ssembabule Farmers

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has given out 50,000 coffee seedlings to farmers in Gomba and Sembabule Districts.

The beneficiaries are from Kirasi village in Gomba and Lutunku village in Sembabule and the seedlings were delivered by the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye.

Ms. Barekye informed the beneficiaries that the president who owns a farm in Kisozi, Gomba, has made the contribution to ensure that his neighbours in the two districts fight poverty through commercial agriculture.

"The President wants you people to be rich," she said.

The poverty alleviation project coordinator in the two districts, Ms. Sarah Nalwanga revealed that the President will continue giving out the seedlings until all interested farmers are covered.

"This particular project deals with only the president's neighbours in the nine villages of Gomba and Sembabule. In Gomba we have 4 villages and in Sembabule we have 5 villages which are benefiting from this project. And with this project, all those in the 9 villages who are interested in getting the coffee seedlings, will get," Ms. Nalwanga said.

"All what the president promised you will be fulfilled," she also assured.

The beneficiaries thanked President Museveni for the helping hand and promised to utilise the seedlings well to ensure that they benefit from them.

In 2011, President Museveni kicked off a poverty eradication program in Gomba and Sembabule where he started by donating cows, goats, coffee seedlings, pigs, banana tissues, poultry, money, among other items to households in nine villages in the two districts to help them generate income and improve their livelihoods.

The villages which benefitted include Kirasi, Kisozi A, Kisozi B and Kajumiro (all in Gomba) and Obutugu, Lutunku A, Lutunku B, Kasozi and Kikuumadungu (all in Sembabule).

So far, 2,035 households have benefited from the project.