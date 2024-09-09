Uganda: Tensions Escalate in Masaka As Residents Threaten Revenge Against Forest Officer

Tensions are soaring in Kiwumpa village, Kyanamukaka Subcounty, Masaka District, as residents threaten violent retaliation against Forestry Officer Willy Bbaale, accusing him of destroying their crops and attempting to seize their land.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, September 5th, has sparked widespread anger and fear in the community.

According to local residents, Bbaale, accompanied by police officers, rampaged through their fields, destroying vital crops such as bananas, potatoes, watermelons, and coconuts.

Many of these residents depend on these crops for their livelihood, and the destruction has left them devastated.

Bosco Kizza, a local farmer whose fields were among those destroyed, described the scene as heartbreaking.

"We watched as they tore through our fields. Our food, our source of survival, gone in an instant," he lamented. "We tried to stop them, but they were with the police. They didn't listen to our pleas."

The residents suspect this act is part of a larger land dispute with the National Forestry Authority (NFA), which claims the land is a protected forest reserve.

For years, the community has contested the NFA's authority, insisting the land belongs to them and has been farmed by their families for generations.

The destruction of the crops appears to be the final straw for the residents, who have vowed to take matters into their own hands.

In a fit of rage, several community members have threatened to harm Willy Bbaale, whom they accuse of aggression.

"Blood will be shed for this. We will destroy him just as he destroyed our food," one angry resident shouted.

The situation has become increasingly volatile, with villagers openly threatening violence against the forestry officer and accusing the NFA of using intimidation tactics to force them off their land.

In response to the unrest, local security forces, led by Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Robert Kambugu, visited the village to address the situation.

Kambugu acknowledged the grievances of the residents and promised that the government would investigate the matter.

"We understand your frustration, and we are here to ensure that your concerns are addressed," Kambugu told the residents.

"What happened here is unacceptable, and we will investigate how and why this happened."

While Bbaale has not denied his involvement in the crop destruction, his actions have only fueled the residents' anger.

Kambugu urged the community to refrain from violence, emphasizing that the conflict must be resolved through proper legal channels.

"Resorting to violence will not solve this problem," he warned. "We urge you to remain calm while we investigate and resolve this issue peacefully."

At the heart of the dispute is a long-standing conflict between the residents of Kiwumpa and the NFA over the ownership and use of the land.

The NFA claims the land is part of a protected forest reserve, where farming and settlement are illegal.

However, the residents argue that the land was cleared long ago and has been cultivated by them for years.

The controversy has led to numerous confrontations between villagers and the NFA, with allegations of illegal land grabs from both sides. The recent destruction of crops by Bbaale has only intensified the already volatile situation.

"We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable," Kambugu assured. "But we must do this through proper channels and not through violence."

Despite these reassurances, many residents remain skeptical, fearing that the government will side with the NFA. The situation in Kiwumpa remains tense as both sides brace for what comes next.