As Uganda approaches the 2026 general elections, a notable increase in support for President Yoweri Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has been observed among the population.

This rise in popularity is attributed to a mix of economic, social, and political factors that have resonated with many Ugandans in 2024.

A major driver behind the growing admiration for Museveni's leadership is the government's focus on economic growth and development.

In recent years, the NRM government has launched numerous infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and hospitals, significantly improving the quality of life in both urban and rural areas.

For example, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has completed critical projects that have boosted trade and improved access to markets for farmers and traders.

Additionally, President Museveni's administration has prioritized job creation and entrepreneurship through initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga.

These programs have empowered thousands of Ugandans, particularly the youth, by providing access to capital and business development services, creating employment opportunities, and enhancing household incomes.

Museveni's long tenure has also been associated with maintaining peace and security, key factors that resonate deeply with many Ugandans.

Since his rise to power in 1986, his government has managed to maintain relative peace, particularly in northern Uganda, once plagued by insurgency.

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) have played a pivotal role in securing the country's borders and countering regional threats, such as terrorism.

With global concerns over security, including extremist groups in neighboring countries, Museveni's commitment to national security has bolstered his popularity. Many Ugandans feel reassured by the stability under his leadership, believing it is a critical foundation for economic prosperity.

President Museveni's government has also made significant strides in health and social welfare. Despite initial criticism, the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been recognized for preventing widespread loss of life.

Efforts to strengthen Uganda's healthcare system through improvements in rural health centers and the construction of new hospitals have garnered public appreciation, despite ongoing challenges like drug shortages.

Politically, President Museveni has skillfully consolidated his support base.

The NRM has mobilized support in rural areas, where it has traditionally been strong, and has introduced new strategies to address concerns in regions where the opposition gained traction in previous elections.

Grassroots campaigns in 2024 have focused on key demographic groups, such as women and youth, ensuring inclusivity in the political process.

While Museveni's growing popularity is evident, the opposition remains fragmented.

Parties such as the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) have struggled with internal disputes, weakening their ability to mount a formidable challenge against Museveni and the NRM government.

In contrast, the NRM has maintained a consistent narrative of development, stability, and prosperity, which resonates with voters wary of political instability.

As Uganda heads toward the 2026 general elections, President Museveni's increasing popularity underscores his enduring influence in the country's political landscape.

A combination of economic progress, political stability, effective government programs, and disputes within opposition parties has convinced many Ugandans that his leadership is crucial for continued growth and security.

While challenges such as corruption and youth unemployment persist, Museveni's supporters argue that his government is best equipped to address these issues.

The increasing support for President Museveni and the NRM in 2024 suggests a competitive yet seemingly favorable path for the long-serving leader, whose legacy continues to shape Uganda's future.

The political landscape ahead of the 2026 elections indicates that Museveni's grip on power remains strong, supported by a significant portion of the population that values stability and development over change.