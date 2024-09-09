Angola: Remains of 30 Victims of Political Conflicts Buried in Cuvango

Cuvango — The remains of 30 victims of a political conflict that took place on September 4, 1977, in Indungo, municipality of Cuvango, Huíla province, recently identified, were buried on Saturday.

These are remains previously buried in a mass grave in the municipality of Jamba. After 47 years, the family members had the possibility of carrying out dignified deaths, as a result of a work of identification of the victims carried out by the Commission for Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts (CIVCOP), within the framework of the National Reconciliation process.

The urns with the remains arrived on Friday afternoon in the town of Indungo, in the presence of families and the community.

At the age of 71, Augusto Ndala, from the town of Indungo, who saw three of his relatives killed, said that the holding of the ceremony represents a sign of unity and tranquility.

He stressed that he never heard a serious approach to the attack on Indungo, nor did they know where the bodies were, so the work of the commission returns social peace to the families.

António Ndala, who was a minor at the time of the facts, says that he was able to understand the difficult moments experienced and highlighted the initiative of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, which comes to 'break' the spirit of revolt that existed in many children of the same homeland.

The funeral ceremony was attended by several individuals from the province, from members of the Government, ecclesiastical and traditional entities, representatives of political parties.

The massacre took place on September 4, 1977, in the town of Indungo, 45 kilometers from the municipal seat of Cuvango, in which at least 37 people were killed, including children and adults. EM/MS/DOJ