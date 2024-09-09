Algeria: 2024 Presidential Election - Algerian Media Commend Electors' Mobilization

Sunday's national newspapers praised the electors' mobilization for the success of the September 7 presidential election, featuring the voter turnout that reached 48.03%.

Under the headline "Algerians answered the call," the daily newspaper Horizons said that "the voter turnout in the presidential election has reached 48.03%, while mentioning the three candidates' statements whose main common focus was to aspire to a brighter future for Algeria.

The same newspaper noted that "the commitment was made, while affirming that "it was remarkably honoured."

In this respect, the daily "Echaab" headlined on the front page "Algeria always triumphant" while underscoring the voter turnout of 48.03% announced by the president of the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), Mohamed Charfi.

Under the headline "Algerians answered the call" the daily Alger16 affirmed, in a report, that " 7 September 2024 will remain a day of unprecedented mobilization in Algeria's political history."

The daily El Moudjahid, titled on the front page "the civic demonstration" and wrote that "Despite the heatwave and holidays, Algerians went to the polls".

El Moudjahid highlighted the significant participation of the Algerian nationals, noting that they "voted in a festive and patriotic atmosphere."

La Voie d'Algérie wrote that "The nation's call was heard," emphasizing that the election "took place in a calm atmosphere."

Le Soir d'Algérie underlined the triumph of citizenship, commending a "significant participation and an incident-free voting process."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Headlined: "Algerians vote in calm," the daily "El Watan" hailed the successful organisation in the polling stations and centres as well as the electors' mobilization.

The daily "El Khabar" also commended the widespread mobilization to ensure the security of the voting process, citing the figures provided by the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE).

"Echorouk El Youmi" dealt with the electoral event in an article titled "the first victory," stating that "whomever wins the presidential election, the Algerians have already experienced it on Saturday. Regardless of the development program presented by the winning candidate, the first victory is that this election ran smoothly."

"L'Echo d'Algérie, "said that "voting witnessed good organization." The same newspaper reported the statements of the three candidates, who emphasized the crucial importance of this election for the future of the country.