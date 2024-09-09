Rwanda: City of Kigali Names Disaster Hotspots As Rainy Season Starts

The City of Kigali has identified key disaster hotspots as part of its strategy to avert losses as heavy rains are expected this month.

Speaking on the matter, Martine Urujeni, the Vice Mayor for Socio-Economic Affairs, urged residents living in high-risk zones to relocate before the rains begin to avoid disaster-related incidents.

These hotspots include Gatsata, Jabana, Nduba, Kimisagara, Nyakabanda, Kigali, and Mageragere sectors, as well as areas near wetlands.

"Residents should relocate before the rainy season to ensure their safety. We will collaborate with institutions and local authorities to facilitate the relocation of people from these vulnerable areas," Urujeni said.

Since last year, the City of Kigali has already relocated over 6,000 households from high-risk zones.

Those required to relocate include residents in designated high-risk areas, such as slopes steeper than 50%, and those on 30% to 50% slopes where houses are not constructed according to disaster-resilient standards.

Additionally, residents living within five metres of drainage systems or within 20 metres of wetlands must also move.

Kigali Mayor Samuel Dusengiyumva announced that 65 ravines will be rehabilitated over the next five years to prevent flooding. Ravines, which are narrow, steep-sided valleys eroded by running water, pose significant flood risks in the city.

In 2023, a budget deficit stalled the rehabilitation of 34 critical drainages aimed at controlling floods. The city had pledged to rehabilitate at least two drainages each year to mitigate the effects of floods.

Moreover, five wetlands--Kibumba, Nyabugogo, Rugenge-Rwintare, Rwampara, and Gikondo--will be restored in the second phase of the Rwanda Urban Development Project (RUDP II), funded by the World Bank.

These wetlands are vital for controlling runoff water and supporting biodiversity.

The City of Kigali is also set to expropriate households near Amahoro Stadium to facilitate drainage construction in Nyabisindu and areas towards Kabeza.

This is part of a larger effort to manage water flow from the stadium and prevent flooding.

Urgent Upgrades to Drainage Systems

The Rwanda Water Resources Board emphasised the need to expand the city's drainage systems, as existing ones are too small to handle increased runoff.

Many areas also require better drainage alignment to prevent overflows at sharp bends. In some cases, residents have built houses directly in drainage pathways, exacerbating flood risks. These properties must be relocated to prevent loss of life and property damage.

The City of Kigali is nearing the completion of its "Stormwater Management Master Plan," set to be finalised by the end of 2024.

The $1 million project aims to improve drainage systems and mitigate the impact of floods.

Engineers involved in the project explained that the plan would map flood-prone watershed areas and help develop centralised drainage systems for better stormwater management.

In December 2023, Kigali was one of three African cities selected to receive funds aimed at enhancing resilience to climate change and reducing carbon emissions.

Measures include afforestation in upstream bare lands, agroforestry, urban reforestation, and the planting of urban trees and vegetated buffers. The city plans to plant three million trees over the next five years as part of this initiative.