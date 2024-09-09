Kenya: Macadamia Nut Farming Boosts Kenya's Position As a Top Exporter, Agra Report

8 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Kenya's investment in macadamia nuts has positioned the country as a leading exporter in the region despite regulatory and market challenges in the sector.

This is according to the 2024 Africa Agriculture Status Report by Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

The study indicated that the country's investment in Macadamia farming, alongside the adoption of digital platforms for farm management, has enabled Kenya access to the global market.

The report highlighted micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as a positive force in building and transforming Africa's food systems for sustainable economic growth.

Agnes Kalibata, President of AGRA, stated that MSMEs have been crucial for driving agricultural productivity and economic development.

"The Africa Agriculture Status Report 2024 highlights the transformative role of MSMEs in shaping Africa's agri-food landscape. By harnessing the power of the private sector, we can drive meaningful food systems transformation and achieve sustainable growth," said Kalibata.

The study revealed that the private sector drives 80 percent of Africa's food economy, with MSMEs playing a dominant role in managing around 85 percent of the agri-food value chains.

"This report marks a significant milestone in understanding the private sector's influence on Africa's agri-food systems. This underscores the critical importance of supporting these enterprises to enhance food security and stimulate economic growth," added Kalibata.

She noted that the MSMEs enterprises are vital drivers of growth and innovation, urging for increased support and collaboration between government and the private sector to address challenges and unlock new opportunities needed for sustainable development.

The report, which focused on countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, Zambia, and Tanzania, showed how investments in cash crops, infrastructure, and digital technologies are driving diversification and boosting export growth.

'The report ultimately urges governments, development partners, and private sector stakeholders to collaborate in addressing the challenges and seizing growth opportunities identified by investing in infrastructure and supporting MSMEs," said Kalibata.

The report concluded that digital technology is transforming agricultural value chains by improving access to inputs, credit, and market information.

Platforms like M-Kulima and M-Pesa in the East Africa region are also streamlining transactions and enhancing input distribution efficiency.

Additionally, smallholder farmers are becoming more accessible to mechanisation through digital tractor leasing services like Hello Tractor, which will increase productivity and cut expenses.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.