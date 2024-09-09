Kenya: Govt Forms Committees to Address University Funding Model Concerns

8 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The government has established two committees to engage students and other stakeholders in discussions regarding the newly implemented university funding model.

This move comes after student leaders from various universities announced national demonstrations to protest against the new funding framework.

In a statement issued on September 8, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the committees will include student leaders, experts, and other relevant stakeholders, with the aim of finding a mutually agreeable solution.

"To facilitate this consultative process, university student leadership is urged to call off the demonstrations scheduled for September 9, 2024. This will allow students to engage in meaningful discussions on issues affecting their education without disrupting their studies," Ogamba said.

Barely three months into his role, Ogamba explained that the committees will review the current implementation of the funding model and provide recommendations for improvement. Their tasks include evaluating the effectiveness of the means-testing instrument, which categorizes students based on socio-economic status, and reviewing the appeals process for those seeking additional financial support.

The committees will also assess university program costs, the structure of student loans, interest rates, and repayment periods.

The new funding model combines scholarships, loans, and household contributions, determined by a scientific means-testing instrument that classifies students into five financial bands. President William Ruto recently announced that eligible students will receive upkeep allowances ranging from Ksh 40,000 to Ksh 60,000, depending on their financial needs.

