Kenya: 1,000+ Girls in Kajiado Empowered By TAC's Financial Literacy, Health Programs

Nairobi — Over 1000 students from Baraka Oontoyie Secondary School in Kajiado County have benefitted from life skills, financial literacy, and health awareness programs empowered by TAC That Awkward Conversation.

According to Wathanu Warui, TAC Co-Founder, the program will inspire students to make more informed decisions about matters pertaining to reproductive health and self-care.

Additionally, it will assist in dispelling myths and false information about a range of topics to help students make wise lifestyle decisions.

"We are creating awareness and being a catalyst to these conversations that need to happen but are deemed awkward which in essence they should not be. These kids should be able to be open and have conversations and get to learn how they can make better choices," said Wathanu TAC Co-Founder.

Warui affirmed that the goal of the program is to start candid and open discussions that will give students the confidence and clarity they need to navigate their lives.

During the visit at Baraka Oontoyie Secondary School, the TAC teams focused on menstrual health, educating the girls about what signs are normal and which ones call for medical intervention.

Baraka Oontoyie Secondary School Principal Jeminah Mutia affirmed that such conversations will bring impactful changes in schools across the country.

"In my school, I have over 1000 girls and it's a privilege to have That Awkward Conversation - TAC visits us to discuss menstrual health, financial literacy and empower the girls through mentorship. I believe this initiative will change mindsets in our adolescents and empower them," said Mutia.

The program, through partnership with 3rd Park Hospital and Kuramo Capital Management, provided health checkups and one-on-one conversations, targeting early detection of various illnesses, including endometriosis, that continues to affect girls and women, depreciating their quality of life.

Through the partnership, TAC provided sanitary towels and undergarments to all the girls.

Dr. Yamal Patel, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at 3rd Park Hospital, stated that early detection of major diseases affecting young girls could lead to treatment, thus saving lives in the future.

"When you interact with girls in this age group, and you correct things from this age group, they will not have issues when they grow up. When we are delaying our diagnosis, most of these girls when they are picked up, their cases are already complicated," added Dr.Patel.