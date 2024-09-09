South Africa: Man Arrested for Mine Access via House Floor - South African News Briefs - September 09, 2024

Man Arrested for Mine Access via House Floor

A man from North West and his accomplice are facing charges related to illegal mining after allegedly granting illicit access to miners to a local mine through a hole in the floor of his home, reports IOL. The 65-year-old is charged with illegal mining, tampering with essential infrastructure, and possession of suspected stolen goods. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, said that the suspect was apprehended at the Nkandla informal settlement, near the Khuseleka 1 mine, by Tlhabane Visible Policing, the Royal Bafokeng Tactical Team, and Rustenburg Public Safety. The authorities made the arrest following a tip-off. It is believed that the homeowner, who lives with his family, either used or allowed others to use the hole to enter the nearby mine shaft.

Mass Protest Against Crime in Mthatha

A mass protest against rising crime is expected in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, reports SABC News. The demonstration will focus on crimes such as extortion, femicide, and stock theft. The march comes just a day after National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola visited the town to provide an update on police efforts to combat extortion. The province’s Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, expressed satisfaction with the police's response to the growing extortion syndicates. Mabuyane said, "We cannot coexist with criminals; we must eliminate them. Our streets must be safe, women must be free, and people should be able to walk in their communities without fear. Significant progress has been made as we tackle these criminals head-on."

Another Cold Snap Hits Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive snow across the region, reports IOL. The cold front, linked to an upper air trough, is expected to sweep through the province, bringing a significant drop in temperatures and freezing conditions, according to the forecaster. SAWS predicts light to moderate snowfall of up to six centimetres in high-lying areas, with heavier snow expected over the southern Drakensberg. The weather service also cautioned that harbours and ports may experience disruptions, with small vessels at risk of taking on water or capsizing.

