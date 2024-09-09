Kenya: Nairobi Joins Breathe Cities Initiative in Fight Against Air Pollution

Nairobi — Nairobi is set to make a monumental step in its fight against air pollution with the official launch of the Breathe Cities Nairobi initiative on Wednesday

Breathe Cities is a first-of-its-kind initiative from Clean Air Fund, C40 Cities, and Bloomberg Philanthropies, dedicated to cleaning our air, cutting carbon emissions, and enhancing public health in cities worldwide.

Launched in June 2023 by Michael R. Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, and London Mayor and C40 Cities Co-Chair Sadiq Khan, the initiative aims to reduce air pollution and planet-warming emissions by 30% across participating cities by 2030.

By joining the US $30 million initiative, Nairobi will receive support to address critical air pollution challenges.

It joins 10 global cities, from Jakarta to Rio de Janeiro, which are working to clean their air through gathering air quality data, capacity building, community engagement and international knowledge sharing.

According to the State of the Global Air 2020 report, over 5,000 premature deaths in Kenya are attributed to air pollution, a crisis that has continued to escalate despite Nairobi's position as a global environmental hub.

"I am humbled that Nairobi will not only launch this initiative, but will also play host to a function that will convene key stakeholders, including government officials, civil society organizations, private sector representatives, development partners from across the region and Nairobi's continued commitment to cleaning its air," Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja stated.

"Nairobi's air quality is a matter of life and death. The Breathe Cities Nairobi initiative will provide the much-needed resources to implement real, lasting changes, and ensure that all residents can breathe cleaner air."

The support from Breathe Cities will be allocated towards strengthening Nairobi's capacity to monitor and manage air quality, supported by a robust public awareness campaign and regulatory reforms.

The Breathe Cities Nairobi initiative is structured around three core Breathe Cities pillars including data and research, stakeholder and community engagement plus technical policy assistance.

According to Dr. Victor Indasi, Breathe Cities Lead, Kenya "The Breathe Cities Nairobi project is a game changer."

"With Breathe Cities, we are committed to collaborating with partners and stakeholders to restore the true meaning of Hakuna Matata - a life free from the burdens of air pollution, where every breath takes in air that is cleaner and healthier."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nairobi has already made significant strides in this area, including the enactment of the Nairobi Air Quality Act in 2022, embedding real time air quality monitoring in the county website as well as carrying our air quality source awareness assessment.

In addition, the county is finalizing its climate change legal framework, updated the existing Greenhouse Inventory and hired a record number of technical environment staff.

The city is committed to reducing emissions by 51 percent by 2035 through multifaceted approaches such as urban greening, sustainable municipal solid waste management, adoption of clean transport alternatives and green energy solutions as part of its broader goal of creating a healthier, more sustainable urban environment.