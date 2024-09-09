Uganda: Museveni Explains Halt in Karamoja Devt Agency Funding

President Yoweri Museveni has disclosed that government ceased funding the Karamoja Development Agency (KDA) due to severe financial mismanagement.

Speaking at the Karamoja Cultural Event in Karenga District, the president responded to local leaders' calls for the reinstatement of the now-defunct agency, which they believe was vital for the region's development.

The Karamoja Development Agency, established in 1987 by an Act of Parliament, was tasked with overseeing development across sectors like education, agriculture, and health in the Karamoja sub-region.

However, due to allegations of financial misappropriation, it was dissolved and replaced by the Ministry for Karamoja Affairs, which now coordinates all government programs in the area.

Addressing the audience, President Museveni highlighted the reasons for shutting down the agency.

"The Karamoja Development Agency became a ground for mismanagement of resources, and it failed to prioritize key issues," he explained.

He further revealed that the agency had misused Shs2.2 trillion in funds obtained from the European Union for regional development initiatives.

Museveni emphasized that, despite local leaders' requests to reinstate the agency, the government remains focused on ensuring responsible leadership and effective resource management.

He stressed the need for prioritizing critical areas, such as water for production, to drive sustainable development in Karamoja.

Local leaders from Karamoja expressed their concerns about ongoing challenges in the region, including low education coverage, a lack of paved roads, an increasing number of street children, and the pervasive issue of illicit alcohol consumption.

Simon Peter Longoli, Director of Karamoja Herders of the Horn, stated, "We need government to address the issue of illicit alcohol, which continues to impact the community negatively."

The Karamoja Cultural Event, an annual gathering that rotates among the region's districts, provided a platform for President Museveni to engage with local leaders and residents.

The president praised the event for celebrating the cultural heritage of the Ateker community, which includes the Karamojong, Iteso, Turkana of Kenya, Toposa of South Sudan, and Nyangatom of Ethiopia.

Museveni called for peace as a cornerstone for progress in the region and reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with regional leaders to bring sustainable development and lasting peace to Karamoja.

The cultural event, which began on September 2, 2024, concluded with his pledge to work towards addressing the community's development concerns.