Uganda: MP Lumu Faces Backlash From NUP Over Controversial Bill

Mityana South MP Richard Lumu is facing resistance from the National Unity Platform (NUP) as he continues consultations on his contentious bill aimed at amending the Administration of Parliament Act.

While Lumu plans to meet NUP's leadership on Friday, September 13, the party has expressed reluctance and stated that they are not prepared to engage with his proposals.

In an exclusive interview, Lumu underscored his determination to push the bill forward despite opposition from several factions within Parliament.

"I will not back down, even in the face of resistance," Lumu affirmed.

The bill, which seeks to introduce reforms in the management of Parliament, has sparked debate, particularly among opposition members.

Lumu's consultation process has already included a meeting with the Uganda People's Congress (UPC), which, according to him, was well-received.

"UPC approved seven out of the eight proposals we discussed, which gave me the confidence to move forward with the bill," Lumu noted.

He plans to consult with his party, the Democratic Party (DP), to seek input on potential additions or modifications.

Lumu's schedule includes consultations with the PPP on Tuesday, JEEMA on Wednesday, FDC on Thursday, and NUP on Friday.

Additionally, he plans to meet the Interreligious Council of Uganda and the Episcopal Conference.

Inviting critics to express their concerns, Lumu stated, "Anyone who feels the bill is lacking should come forward and explain their issues so that unnecessary clauses can be removed."

The bill's most contentious point involves changes to the process of electing the Leader of the Opposition.

Lumu emphasized that his proposals are intended for the greater good and are not targeted at any specific party, including NUP.

"This law is for everyone, not just NUP," he asserted.

However, NUP Deputy Spokesperson Waiswa Mufumbiro countered, saying the party was unaware of Lumu's planned visit and had not had the chance to examine the bill.

"While Lumu plans to meet with NUP on Friday, we have not been officially informed and have no prepared suggestions or proposals," Mufumbiro stated.

Mufumbiro added that NUP has been preoccupied with other pressing engagements and has not allocated time to study Lumu's bill, which they believe lacks substantial merit.

In response to NUP's reservations, Lumu urged critics to present their own proposals rather than dismiss his efforts.

"Instead of simply quarreling, those who oppose the bill should come with their own ideas so we can discuss them," he remarked.

The debate over Lumu's bill reflects the ongoing tensions and differing perspectives among Uganda's opposition parties regarding parliamentary reforms and governance.