Uganda: Govt Intensifies Oversight On RDCs to Curb Corruption, Ensure Accountability

A team from the Resident District Commissioners' (RDC) Secretariat, led by Sister Grace Mary Akirol from the Office of the President, has embarked on a critical monitoring exercise in Bugisu to oversee the performance of RDCs and reinforce accountability.

As representatives of the president at the local government level, RDCs are tasked with overseeing government projects and maintaining security in their respective districts.

However, concerns have been raised over widespread corruption and poor project implementation, prompting a re-evaluation of their roles.

The monitoring visit is part of a broader government effort to re-orient RDCs and ensure they fulfill their mandates effectively.

During the orientation, Akirol emphasized that RDCs must embody the values and image of the presidency in all they do.

"Whatever you do, if you do it positively, you have promoted the presidency; do it wrongly, and you have destroyed your office and the appointing authority," she stated.

She called on RDCs to improve their reading habits to stay informed about national and district affairs, highlighting that being up-to-date is essential for effective monitoring.

She also urged them to demonstrate a higher level of commitment, warning against any compromises that could undermine the integrity of their office.

"Despite economic challenges, the presidency ensures RDCs receive proper facilitation, so lack of resources should not be an excuse for underperformance," she noted.

Akirol stressed the importance of cooperation within RDC offices and adherence to the chain of command, reminding them that even assistant RDCs are not exempt from strict supervision.

"Respecting your supervisors is essential to avoid friction and ensure smooth operations," she added.

A key point of emphasis was the need for evidence-backed monitoring and personal integrity. "If you are fighting corruption, first of all, you must be corruption-free, and that should be known by your community,"

Sister Grace asserted, calling on RDCs to ensure investigations are based on unquestionable evidence.

The government is currently allocating funds for critical infrastructure projects, and RDCs are crucial in ensuring these resources are utilized correctly.

Major Martha Akiiki from the RDC Secretariat highlighted the importance of reporting unresolved issues to higher authorities, demonstrating the government's commitment to addressing development challenges.

The team, during its monitoring, was pleased with the progress and quality of construction at Namboko Seed Secondary School and Namikhoma Bridge.

This ongoing monitoring exercise serves as a wake-up call for RDCs nationwide: transparency, integrity, and accountability must be at the forefront of their duties.

Historically, RDCs have operated with considerable autonomy, which has sometimes allowed gaps in accountability to emerge. Continuous monitoring aims to close these loopholes in the fight against corruption.

By instituting regular reviews and tighter supervision, the government seeks to ensure that RDCs remain diligent and effective in their roles.

This renewed focus on oversight is a vital step in combating corruption and restoring public confidence in local governance.

As the Anti-Corruption Unit intensifies its scrutiny of RDCs, it is evident that a new era of accountability is on the horizon.

This intervention could mark a significant turning point in efforts to combat corruption, ensuring that RDCs fulfill their responsibilities and contribute to the country's progress.