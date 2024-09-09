Rwanda: HIV Prevalence Among People Who Use Drugs Is Three Times Higher - Study

The HIV prevalence among individuals who inject drugs is at 9%--three times higher than the 3% rate in the general population, The New Times has learnt.

The data, highlighting the significant health risks associated with drug use, is based on a cross-sectional mixed methods study conducted by the Health Development Initiative (HDI-Rwanda) to guide the implementation of health programmes for People Who Inject Drugs (PWID) in Rwanda.

These numbers were shared during a three-day workshop bringing together law enforcement and local leaders drawn from Nyarugenge District to discuss how best to improve harm reduction efforts and create a more supportive, stigma-free environment for individuals who use drugs.

Harm reduction is a public health strategy focused on reducing the risks and negative consequences associated with drug use. The approach prioritises the safety and health of individuals who use drugs by providing practical support, such as overdose prevention services, to protect against harm while encouraging healthier behaviours over time.

The Project Manager of the Tubiteho Project, Elvis Benimana, noted that drug use remains criminalised in Rwanda and as a result, many of these individuals are discouraged from seeking essential health services out of fear of incarceration.

He explained that this often worsens their health issues, significantly increasing the risk of severe complications or sometimes even death.

He explained that the Tubiteho Project offers supportive services, seeking to mitigate these risks and improve health outcomes for this vulnerable population, without pressuring them to quit drug use.

"Our goal is to help individuals lead healthier lives by preventing the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases, tuberculosis, and hepatitis C. We also provide mental health services, focusing on improving their overall quality of life," Benimana said.

The Deputy District Executive Administrator of Nyarugenge District, Genevieve Uwamahoro, emphasised the importance of sharing field observations to further inform the interventions for people who use drugs.

"We must include training in counselling and communication, both of which are crucial for developing a more effective support strategy for people who use drugs (PWUD)," she said.

The Director General of Isange Rehabilitation Centre in Huye District, Dr Patrick Rwagatare, suggested an in-depth look into why people use drugs.

"To help individuals overcome addiction, we must first understand why they turned to drugs in the first place. This allows us to tailor our support and interventions more effectively. Making a meaningful impact requires collective effort, and through collaboration, we can provide the necessary support for better health outcomes and sustained recovery," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of expanding such workshops, stressing that collaboration is essential to reach more people and improve chances of recovery.

The Director of Health and Social Development at Nyarugenge District, Jean Rwikangura, reflected on the workshop's significance, highlighting the critical need for compassion and effective health interventions to support individuals who use drugs.

"This workshop has reinforced the importance of integrating people who use drugs into our society without stigmatising them. Like everyone else, they have rights and deserve respectful and equitable treatment," he said.

The District Administration Security Support Organ (DASSO) Coordinator in Nyarugenge District, Patrick Ndirima, said that his role involving daily interactions with people who use and sell drugs made this workshop particularly valuable.

One key takeaway was learning how to handle drug overdose cases, a topic he was previously unfamiliar with.

"I am committed to sharing the knowledge I gained with my colleagues. It's crucial for them to understand how to appropriately treat individuals who use drugs, as there is a significant difference in approach between a beginner and an addict, each requiring tailored responses for effective support and treatment," he said.

Rwanda currently has two rehabilitation centres: Isange Rehabilitation Centre in the Southern Province and Icyizere in Kicukiro, associated with Ndera Neuropsychiatric Hospital.