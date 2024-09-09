Africa: President Kagame Hails AGRA for Ensuring Africa Projects a Clear Voice On Future of Food Systems

Kigali, Rwanda — Rwanda President Paul Kagame has commended the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), under the leadership of former Ethiopian PM Hailemariam Dessalegn as Board Chair and AGRA President Dr. Agnes Kalibata for ensuring that Africa projects a clear voice on future of food systems.

"The production of food is the foundation of our economies, and indeed of life itself. In Africa most of our people work in agriculture and agri-business. Significant gains have been made in recent years to make our food systems more resilient and productive but there is still so much room to grow, and make our farmers more productive and therefore more wealthy," Kagame said.

President Kagame added that "Higher productivity also means lower food prices for consumers, which has direct impact on poverty and inflation. This forum has highlighted key strategies for speeding up progress, especially digital and tech applications and attracting more private investment into agriculture."

He said Rwanda was proud to host the Africa Food Systems Forum in Rwanda.

Friday marked the successful conclusion of a four-day Africa Food Systems Forum in Kigali, which united over 5,000 delegates, 38 smallholder farmer groups, 97 countries, 302 speakers, 882 youth, 7 former heads of state, 37 ministers and 149 members of the press. Significant commitments were made, partnerships formed, and investments mobilized, marking a renewed commitment to the transformation of Africa's food systems.

" I commend the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), under the leadership of former Ethiopian PM Hailemariam Dessalegn as Board Chair Hailemariam Dessalegn, and AGRA president Dr. Agnes Kalibata for ensuring that Africa projects a clear voice on the future of food systems," Kagame told delegates via video link. (CLICK TO WATCH VIDEO)

The net result of the forum should be to catalyze and sustain inclusive agriculture transformation in Africa by increasing incomes and improving food security for 30 million smallholder households.

There was also a call to shift agriculture from a social sector to a commercial sector, and a focus on policy for the Gen Z. Delegates observed that policy should be designed to fit GenZ.

"Old fashion Western ways of designing policies need to be abandoned. Policies need to be anchored on populations and people that live the policy. Their response; from GENZ to Indigenous communities, must be the real basis of our national policies and implementation mechanisms," an official said.

In his closing remarks, AGRA Board Chair Hailemariam Dessalegn, said that, "no single entity can achieve the scale of change required. Transformation requires all of us--governments, private sector, civil society, and international partners--to work together in a spirit of true partnership and collaboration. We must leverage our collective strengths, share knowledge and resources, and commit to sustained and coordinated action."

"Africa Food systems has not received the political commitment and investments it deserves! We must ensure access to health nutritious food to all. We must tap into African youth to help develop and sustain innovation ecosystems in Food Systems" Hailemariam told delegates.

Established in 2006, AGRA is an African-led and Africa-based institution dedicated to placing smallholder farmers at the core of the continent's burgeoning economy. AGRA's mission is to transform agriculture from a mere struggle for survival into a thriving business. In collaboration with its partners, AGRA catalyzes and sustains an inclusive agricultural transformation aimed at increasing incomes and enhancing food security in 11 countries.

AGRA President Kalibata sets the pace

Kigali last week was the epicentre of Africa's agricultural transformation as experts, policymakers, and private sector leaders gathered for a critical roundtable on the African Fertilizer and Soil Health Action Plan (AFSH-AP) and the Soil Initiative for Africa (SIA).

The event, co-hosted by the Coalition of Implementors for Fertilizers and Soil Health (CIFSH) and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) in partnership with the Joint Development Partners, brought to light the pressing challenges and opportunities in securing Africa's agricultural future.

Among the highlights was the launch of the AASR report.

"The timely launch of the African Agricultural Status Report is of paramount importance. His Excellency Hailemariam has rightly emphasized its significance as one of the most influential documents in the agricultural sector," said AGRA President Dr Kalibata.

Dr Kalibata pointed out that Tanzania's legacy program last year, for example, set a strong foundation for food systems, showing how government commitment can drive change. Now, Sierra Leone has the potential to become a powerhouse in food security, she reassured.

"We look at this (legacy programs) as opportunities for countries to step up and work faster - we are at a time where we need each other more than we have ever - where trade is an essential means to how we source our food. When I was minister of agriculture Rwanda benefited from seeds from Zambia - Zambia has advanced in producing seeds and has been a learning hub for other countries," she said.

Day 2 | Uganda AgriBusiness Dealroom Session

Uganda Minister of State for Animal Industry, MP Isingiro County North, Member of MUBS Council @DrRwamiramaBK, had a chance to woo the delegates on why invest in Uganda, the Pearl of Africa.

Opportunities Highlighted:

Other highlights of the forum include the following:

Centre for African Leaders in Agriculture Cohort 4 (CALA)

The Kigali forum also witnessed the launch of the Centre for African Leaders in Agriculture Cohort 4. This initiative calls for an increase in leadership within the agricultural sector, fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders. "CALA is an initiative I have personally championed from the outset, and we at AGRA are deeply proud of its achievements. We're also extremely thankful to the African Management Institute (AMI), who act as our delivery, implementation and learning partner across all CALA activities," said Dr Agnes Kalibata.

Across the continent, hundreds of CALA alumni and delegates are now leading transformation programmes within their organisations and countries, advancing food security and sustainable agriculture. Hailing from government, the private sector and civil society, participants have applied their learning to drive meaningful improvements in agricultural policy, productivity, and community wellbeing

Youth Involvement; GoGettaz Agripreneurs Winners Take Home USD $50,000

As the forum came to an end, delegates had a conversation with the youth who had the opportunity to directly ask questions to the leaders. The session touched on how AFS partners can support young people to learn and find jobs in food systems.

It was also during this session that one male and one female winners of this year's GoGettaz Agripeneurs were awarded USD 50,000 each for leading scalable and impactful business and social ventures.

The young people at the Africa food Systems 2024 committed to being accountable for the Africa food systems, a commitment set to be presented at COP29.

The Kigali Youth Declaration called on various stakeholders to amplify the voice of the young people, address the pressing issues of climate change and youth employment in Africa and explore strategies to accelerate youth access to work opportunities in the agricultural and food system sector

Cote D'ivoire and Rwanda Legacy Programmes

Rwanda and Côte d'Ivoire presented their legacy programmes and called for support from development partners, private institutions, and stakeholders for its implementation. The legacy programme initiative aims to transform the country's food systems into operational, bankable investments

Rwanda's case was compelling: the country boasts a 2.3% growth rate, with 27% of GDP derived from agriculture. As the top-performing country in implementing the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), Rwanda reinforced its commitment to advancing the sector. Key goals for Rwanda's government include creating an enabling environment for youth employment, expanding avocado, chili, and potato production through public-private partnerships, and enhancing the livestock sector, particularly beef and poultry. Rwanda's total investment requirement stands at $6 billion.

For Côte d'Ivoire, agriculture plays a central role in the country's economy. The sector contributes 17% of GDP and accounts for more than 50% of export earnings.

However, challenges remain in achieving food security, such as limited access to high-yield, climate-resilient seeds and low mechanization in farming practices. Côte d'Ivoire is addressing these issues through the Social Project for the Acceleration of Food Production and Processing (PROSVIT-CI), a project estimated at XOF 5,881.2 billion (USD 9.8 billion). The government appealed to stakeholders for support to meet its goals.

The Great debate: Africa's path to food security

One of the closing sessions in Kigali featured key voices in Africa's economic landscape: Wamkele Mene, CEO of AfCFTA; Lord Collins, UK Minister for Africa; and James Mwangi, CEO of Equity Group Holdings Limited.

Wamkele Mene underscored Africa's current food insecurity crisis driven by external geopolitical factors, stating, "Millions have been pushed into poverty, but African countries have the potential to feed the continent." He emphasized the need to reduce intra-African trade barriers, particularly on agricultural products, to unlock access to new markets and tackle the continent's food challenges.

Dr. James Mwangi drew attention to climate change, describing it as the "pandemic of agriculture" for smallholder farmers. He called for governments to address this with the same urgency as the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, "smallholder farmers cannot be left to fend for themselves."

Lord Collins highlighted the UK's commitment to economic partnerships with Africa, emphasizing, "Economic growth is how we will feed us all in the future." He praised the innovation and entrepreneurship showcased at the Forum, encouraging a paradigm shift in African agricultural leadership to fully realize the sector's potential.

Media's role in transforming Africa's Food Systems

Media professionals from across the continent had a session to highlight the role of the media industry in supporting and amplifying the African food systems narrative by amplifying key messages and generating conversations through mainstream and online media platforms. This session convened a broad group of communication and media specialists and practitioners from food systems, agriculture, agribusiness, environment, and rural development fields to discuss how to unpack Africa's food systems' potential, develop a positive narrative to attract investors, youth and women to the sector, and showcase best practices, lessons learned, and innovations in communicating or reporting on advances in food systems. The session also provided an opportunity to launch a Food Systems Media Platform, a continental fellowship, and a magazine on food systems transformation.

Women Agri-Prenuer of the Year Award (WAYA)

Affiong Williams, Founder and CEO of ReelFruit was the overall winner of the (WAYA) award, for outstanding contributions that exemplify how enterprise can transform lives and the agribusiness sector proving that sustainable impactful businesses can be built by women, receiving a cash prize of $40,000.

This year's WAYA awards finalists were selected from a record-breaking 1,535 applications spanning 44 African nations, a significant increase from the 1,430 applicants and 42 participating nations in 2023. This highlights the growing influence and importance of women in Africa's agribusiness sector. The finalists represented diverse countries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Speaking during the fourth edition of the WAYA awarding ceremony, Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President of AGRA, remarked, "The WAYA awards shine a spotlight on the extraordinary women who are transforming Africa's agricultural landscape. These women are not only leaders in their fields but are also driving inclusive growth, fostering innovation, and empowering their communities. Their contributions are pivotal to the continent's food security and economic development."

A Shift Toward Domestic Solutions

A key theme that emerged from the discussions was the urgent need to shift from dependency on donor funding to mobilizing domestic resources. Participants stressed that sustainable agricultural transformation in Africa can only be achieved if African governments and African institutions take the lead. By committing national resources, engaging high-level government officials, and ensuring policy alignment with local needs, the continent can drive meaningful progress in soil health initiatives.

"At the heart of Africa's agricultural transformation is our most critical resource--soil. The discussions in Kigali have underscored the urgent need to move beyond declarations and focus on coordinated actions that restore and sustain soil health," said Henk van Duijn, President & CEO, IFDC (Representative of Coalition of Implementors for Fertilizers and Soil Health).

The roundtable also underscored the pivotal role of the private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), in driving this transformation. Speakers called for intentional engagement of the private sector in both the coordination and implementation of soil health projects. By harnessing the innovation and agility of SMEs, Africa can scale up efforts to improve soil health and agricultural productivity.

Strategic partnerships emerged as another critical component of the discussions. "The challenges are big and would not be solved by one institution, AGRA is proud to colead and partner with the Coalition of Implementors for Fertilizers and Soil Health to address the critical challenges facing Africa's agriculture. By working together, we can unlock the continent's agricultural potential and ensure a more sustainable and prosperous future for all" said Prof Tilahun Amede, Director of Climate Adaptation, Sustainable Agriculture and Resilience of AGRA. He also emphasized the importance of localized solutions, strengthening farmer's innovation and a strengthened last-mile delivery.

Participants highlighted the importance of collaborating with insurance and financing institutions to provide the financial backing necessary to sustain long-term efforts. The African Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) was identified as a key tool to leverage private sector resources and scale up soil health initiatives.