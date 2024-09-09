Zimbabwe: India Sends Food Aid to Drought-Stricken Zimbabweans Staring Hunger

INDIA has dispatched a consignment of 1 000 metric tonnes of rice to Zimbabwe, aimed at addressing the urgent food security needs of the drought-affected countries grappling with severe shortages.

In April this year, President Mnangagwa declared a nationwide state of disaste as a result of the acute drought induced by the El Niño, which has led to a humanitarian crisis throughout southern Africa.

The announcement was made by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, who confirmed the shipment's departure from Nhava Sheva Port, India.

"India sends humanitarian aid to Zimbabwe. A consignment of 1000MT rice departed from the Nhava Sheva port for Zimbabwe today. This would help meeting food security needs of the Zimbabwean people," said Jaiswal in a social media post.

The assistance is a reaction to concerning reports from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which reveal that Zimbabwe is experiencing worsening food insecurity as a result of historic droughts associated with the adverse weather pattern.

In addition to the aid for Zimbabwe, India has also sent consignments to Zambia and Malawi, delivering 1 300 metric tonnes of maize to Zambia and another 1 000 metric tonnes of rice to Malawi.

"India's humanitarian assistance for the people of Zambia. A shipment of food grains (1300MT Maize) departed today for Zambia. This would help to meet food and nutrition needs of our friendly Zambian people.

"Humanitarian assistance in solidarity with the people of Malawi. A consignment of 1000MT rice departed today for Malawi, to address the consequences of the severe drought caused by El Nino phenomenon," reads the statement.