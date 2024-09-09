Zimbabwe: Health Authorities, Police Swoop On Body Scan Machine Operators

FULL body scan machine distributors and operators face potential arrest following announcement of a crackdown involving the Health Professions Authority Zimbabwe (HPA), the Medicines Control Authority Zimbabwe (MCAZ) working in conjunction with police.

The swoop is targeting unauthorised use of dubious magnetic resonance analyzers marketed as "full body scans" which they usually offer free or at a minimal charge.

This comes after a growing number of street vendors advertise in Harare Central Business District (CBD) and other towns offering free body scans mostly to pedestrians.

In a statement, MCAZ director Richard Rukwata, and HPA acting secretary general, Clotilda Chimbwanda, expressed serious concerns over the proliferation of scan machines being operated by unqualified individuals, who prescribe and sell both conventional and complementary medicines.

"The Health Professions Authority Zimbabwe (HPA) and Medicines Control Authority Zimbabwe (MCAZ) have noted with concern the sprouting of unauthorised use of dubious magnetic resonance machines offering a service popularly called 'full body scan.'

"It has been noted that these alleged magnetic resonance machines are being used by unqualified and unauthorised personnel who then proceed to prescribe and sell medicines (both conventional and complementary) for chronic conditions to the unsuspecting public. This poses a serious risk of misdiagnosis and mistreatment to the public.

"In conjunction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the two authorities will be undertaking investigations and confiscating all such offensive equipment as well as prosecuting the persons operating the said machines illegally.

"At the same time, the medicines will be confiscated (both registered and unregistered) from unlicensed persons and unlicensed premises," the statement reads.

The practice of illegal "free body scan" is in direct violation of several legal statutes, which include the Health Professions Act (Chapter 27:19) Section 126, which stipulates that anyone who is not registered on the designated register who, for gain practices a profession or calling, pretends by any means whatsoever to be on the register or uses any name, title, description or symbol indicating or calculated to lead persons to infer that he is a member of a profession or calling of which a designated register is kept, shall be guilty of an offence liable to a fine or imprisonment or both.

"Therefore, diagnosis and prescribing should only be conducted by qualified and licensed personnel. Selling medicines by unlicensed persons from unlicensed premises contravenes Sections 50 and 52 of the Medicines and Allied Substance Control (General) Regulations, 1991, SI 150 of 1991 as read with Section 106 of the same Regulations.

"Also, the selling of unregistered medicines is in contravention of Section 29 (1) (a) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act as read with Section 29 (1a) of the same Act," reads the statement

Furthermore, authorities urge the public to seek medical advice and treatment exclusively from registered health professionals and licensed institutions.

"Mandated to safeguard the public, HPA and MCAZ urge the public to seek medical advice and treatment only from registered health professionals and institutions.

"These can be identified by the possession of a valid practicing certificate from the practitioner's respective council, a licence issued by HPA for registration of premises, and an MCAZ licence for both person and premises.

"It is an offence for an unlicensed individual to diagnose, treat, and sell medicines to the public," the statement further notes.