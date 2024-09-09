Zimbabwe: Manica Diamonds Finally Remember How to Win, As Dembare Draw Against Tel One

9 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

MANICA Diamonds coach, Jairos Tapera was a relieved man Sunday afternoon after his side finally ended a 10 match league winless run with a 2-1 win over Arenel Movers at Sakubva Stadium.

Affectionately known as 'Gem Boys', Manica Diamonds had last won a league match in May against Hwange during the first round of the ongoing campaign.

Sunday's triumph for Gem Boys was enabled by Tawanda Macheke (16 minutes) and mid season new signing Anelka Chivandire (39 minutes) who both scored in the first half, before the visitors scored their consolation goal in the second half.

Not only did Manica Diamonds manage to win but also ended their goal drought after having gone for nine games without scoring in a league match.

With his job on the line going into the game, Tapera could not hide his excitement after the fixture.

"It was a relief after going for so long without not only a win but also not scoring a goal.

"We had so many chances that I think we could have scored but that 2-1 and these three points are very important," said Tapera.

Manica Diamonds were one of the top title contenders during the first round of the season before running out of gas, hence going for a 10 match winless streak.

Tapera added that there is need for his side maintain the goalscoring form going forward as it was the missing chip.

"I think we have been performing very well in the past, the only missing link was to score goals which I think we did well today and it feels so good.

"We just need to maintain our ability to score going forward," he added.

Sunday's outcome left the Mutare based outfit on 39 points, 11 behind log leaders Simba Bhora who are on 51 points.

Meanwhile, Dynamos maintained its unbeaten run under interim coach Lloyd 'Mablanyo' Chigowe after playing an away 0-0 draw against Tel One at Bata Stadium in Gweru.

Dembare have now gone for three games in the league without tasting a defeat since Chigowe's appointment in August.

Sunday's fixture was a game in hand for the Glamour Boys, who were excused on Matchday 23 and 24 due to CAF Confederations Cup assignments.

Chigowe has managed five points out of nine in three league games he has led the Harare giants.

