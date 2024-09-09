South Africa: Parliament Mourns the Passing of James Matthews

Tributes have poured in for renowned struggle poet and journalist, James Matthews, who died in his sleep at the age of 95 in Cape Town.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms. Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Ms. Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the renowned writer and poet, Mr. James Matthews, yesterday.

Mr. Matthews was a powerful voice in the fight against apartheid who wielding his pen, challenged the oppressive regime. He gave a voice to the voiceless and stood resolute for truth and justice during one of the darkest chapters in our country's history. In recognition of his unwavering commitment to a non-racial South Africa and his significant contributions to literature and journalism, he was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in 2004.

Mr. Matthews' dedication to the struggle for freedom cannot be overstated. South Africa owes him a profound debt of gratitude for his role in liberating our people through his art and activism. He belonged to a generation that selflessly dedicated their lives to the emancipation of the oppressed, expecting no reward. His pioneering contributions to literature and the arts included founding South Africa's first black-owned art gallery and the first black-owned publishing house, BLAC (Black Literature Arts and Culture), both of which were shut down by the apartheid regime.

The Presiding Officers remarked that Mr. Matthews was not only a poet but also an important and indispensable figure in the anti-apartheid movement. His work will continue to resonate, preserving the stories of our past and the journey of our nation's development.

Said the Presiding Officers: "Mr. Matthews' passing leaves an immense void not only in the arts community but also in the broader struggle for justice and equality. We extend our deepest condolences to the Matthews family, friends, comrades, and the people of South Africa. May his soul rest in eternal peace."