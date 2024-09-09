In the ever-evolving world of Kenyan television, one name stands out: Eugene Mbugua. At just 22, he made his mark as the youngest producer with a show on national television when Young Rich premiered on K24. At the time, it was arguably one of the most popular shows, featuring millionaires in Kenya under the age of 40 talking about how they made their money and the businesses they own. The show ran for nine seasons. Fast forward to 2023/ 2024, and Mbugua is once again at the top of his game, continuing to redefine the industry with groundbreaking productions like The Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHON), which has been a runaway success from day one. Season 1 of RHON became the biggest Showmax original in Kenya, breaking streaming records upon its February 2023 release.

But who is this creative genius? We sat down with the famous filmmaker to delve into his journey, the challenges and opportunities in the Kenyan film industry, and what it takes to create captivating television in an ever-evolving landscape.

The Spark That Ignited His Love for Film

Growing up, Mbugua initially dreamed of becoming a lawyer, inspired mostly by the many courtroom dramas he would watch, like Boston Legal, and his knack for debate. "I was convinced--or so I thought--that law was my calling," he reflects. But a visit to a Kenyan courtroom changed everything. The legal world didn't capture his imagination as much as the vibrant world of production did much later on.

It wasn't until he was 17 and began accompanying his cousin, who was also his housemate and a sound technician for some of the local productions at the time, such as Makutano Junction and Inspekta Mwala, that he found his true calling. "I fell in love with storytelling and was fascinated by what they were doing on set. It was an entire world I wanted to be a part of."

A Decade of Success and Innovation

His passion quickly translated into success. Mbugua's debut almost 11 years ago, Young Rich, became a hit, leading him to form Young Rich Television Limited, a production company that has since evolved into D&R Studios. Over the years, he gradually became one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Kenya, creating a legacy of over 20 iconic TV shows such as Best Of, Foods of Kenya, Get In the Kitchen, Our Perfect Wedding, Our Fifth Anniversary, Being Bahati, Kyallo Kulture, Stori Yangu, Wahu and Nameless' This Love, and Real Housewives of Nairobi, each carving out a unique space in Kenya's entertainment landscape.

Each new venture marks a highlight in his career, he says, but The Real Housewives of Nairobi stands out as a significant milestone. "RHON is bigger than our previous productions because it's an NBC Universal format. Executing an international format comes with its own set of challenges and successes, but seeing it become one of the top shows in Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria, and even exporting to the US and Australia, is incredibly rewarding." This success is a testament to the growth and potential of the Kenyan TV industry.

Balancing Creativity and Business

Running a successful production company like D&R Studios requires a delicate balance between creativity and business acumen. For him, time management is key. "I allocate time properly and have a good team I trust to run different elements and structures of the business including a board of directors that assists in business guidance," he explains. To stay creatively inspired, he reads, watches, travels, and remains curious. "I ask a lot of questions," he adds, hinting at the curiosity that drives his storytelling.

D&R Studios took home two awards at the Kalasha Awards: Best Comedy Performance for Abel Mutua on Roast House, their stand-up co-production with StandupCollective, and Best TV Show for Season 1 of Real Housewives of Nairobi. "These accolades mean a lot," Mbugua says, "because they represent the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

The Popularity of RHON

When it comes to The Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHON), he is candid about the show's appeal and runaway success. "The format is one of the most successful globally, starting in Orange County in America and thriving in almost every city it's been introduced to. When it came to Africa, Kenya was the third country to adopt the franchise. It started in South Africa with The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Cape Town, and a few other cities. Then it expanded to Nigeria with The Real Housewives of Lagos and Abuja, before finally making its way to Nairobi. The reason it works is that human nature loves voyeurism (In the context of media, it refers to the fascination and enjoyment of watching the private lives of others) --people want to peek into others' lives, see where they live, who they're fighting with, and what they're eating. This vicarious entertainment is what drives the show's popularity." He explains that the format is tried and tested, and they follow strict guidelines from the format owners on production quality and structure. "This ensures that the show not only entertains but also maintains its integrity."

The casting process for RHON involves a specific set of criteria. "The ladies have to be wealthy or rich, lead a lifestyle that looks good on camera, have spicy personalities, be very expressive, people who are not shy or holding back and people who have thick skin," he reveals. "They also need to be fans of the show and interested in the format." This combination of traits ensures that the cast is not only engaging but also reflective of the glamorous, drama-filled world that Real Housewives fans have come to expect and love.

Navigating the New Age of Filmmaking

The Kenyan film and television industry is in a state of flux, with digital platforms disrupting traditional media. Mbugua sees both opportunities and challenges in this shift. "It used to be that you pitched your show to a broadcaster, and they decided its fate," he notes. "Now, with the internet, you can self-publish, and anyone can become a content creator or make your own short film and publish it online." This democratization has opened doors for many, but it has also posed risks for traditional filmmakers and broadcasters who are losing control over their audiences. "Who you see winning more are individual content creators like YouTube couples, people doing sketches on the internet, and this has taken a big chunk of the audiences." Despite these challenges, Mbugua remains optimistic. "There's so much content and more opportunities for those entering the industry," he says.

Mbugua also sees collaboration as the key to competing on a global scale for the industry here. "When we co-produce with other markets, we expand our reach. We have seen some of our filmmakers collaborating with Nigerians, some are making stuff for the American audience, which is good growth on collaboration. RHON, for example, is trending in South Africa and other countries because of these collaborations."

Breaking the Mold on Repeated Casts in Kenyan Films

The Kenyan film industry has often been criticized for using the same cast members repeatedly. I couldn't wait to ask him and get his take on this. Mbugua, however, sees this as a natural part of the industry. "Filmmakers tend to work with people they know and trust," he explains. "If an actor has always delivered, you're likely to work with them again." He draws parallels to global filmmakers like Wes Anderson and Quentin Tarantino, who also frequently collaborate with the same actors. "You can't punish people for having put in a decade of work and have become very good at what they do, which is something most of these prominent actors have done, and they are allowed to enjoy the fruits of their success," Mbugua asserts. "When younger filmmakers come in, they'll have their chance to uplift new talent that they like and bring to the fore."

What Drives Him

Mbugua describes himself as "curious, ambitious, and a little bit of a risk-taker," traits that have undoubtedly fueled his remarkable journey in the film and television industry. When asked what he loves most about his job, his passion is palpable. "I love telling people's stories" he shares. "I love it when someone watches our TV shows and feels encouraged, inspired, or even just entertained. To elicit a reaction from an audience is probably the biggest gift of what we do."

When asked what advice he would give to young aspiring filmmakers and producers, Mbugua believes the key to success lies in adapting to the digital age. "Think digital first and quickly. Think about short form content, self publishing and your mind constantly has to be on the new models of communications," he advises young filmmakers. "Early adopters of platforms like TikTok and YouTube are miles ahead."

Looking Ahead: Future Projects and Legacy

As he looks to the future, Mbugua is excited about the projects on D&R Studios' slate. "We're always in production," he says. From the 17th season of Our Perfect Wedding to a new reality dating show called Love Beyond 40, the pipeline is full including Hot Seat, a roast of celebrities by comedies. Streaming platforms are also picking up in Kenya, and he is keen to see where this trend leads.

But beyond individual projects, his vision extends to the legacy he hopes to leave in the Kenyan and African film industry. "Our goal is to continue producing top-quality Kenyan entertainment while also exploring international co-productions," he says. "We want to take our African storytelling to the world."

Funding the Dream

One of the biggest challenges in filmmaking is securing funding. In Kenya, Eugene explains, film production has traditionally been funded by media houses or self-funded by filmmakers who then recoup their investments through distribution. Television concepts, on the other hand, are licensed to TV stations.

Brand sponsorship has been sporadic, but there have been notable exceptions, such as Tusker Project Fame and Safaricom Blaze. He hopes to see more brand involvement in the future, citing good examples like EABL's support for recent films and events. "Last year alone, Tosh Gitonga's film was launched by Tusker, while Kalasha Awards were sponsored by Don Julio, and we also threw an after-party for the winners of Kalasha, which Don Julio took up and celebrated filmmakers for that night. We hope this will continue to be the case, with brands offering more support," Eugene concludes.

The Intersection of Craftsmanship and Storytelling

As the Kenyan film and television industry continues to grow, it's clear that the dedication and passion of filmmakers like Eugene and many others are vital to its success. Victoria Mbugua (no relation to Eugene), Brand Manager for Don Julio, eloquently captures this sentiment: "Film transcends its role as a medium; it serves as a mirror reflecting the essence of society. Through its visual language, film invites audiences to connect with the filmmaker's heart and soul. Just as each frame in a film weaves a narrative, every drop of Don Julio 1942 tells a tale of heritage and craftsmanship."

The parallels between the art of filmmaking and the meticulous craft behind Don Julio 1942 serve as a reminder of the importance of passion and dedication in any creative endeavor. Don Julio's commitment to fostering the film industry in Kenya, as Victoria highlights, is a testament to the potential that lies within these collaborative efforts.

As Eugene Mbugua continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and explore new avenues for creative expression, he remains a beacon of inspiration for the next generation of filmmakers, ensuring that Kenyan stories are not just told but celebrated on a global stage.