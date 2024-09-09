Uganda: Public Urged to Make Use of Health Centres

The Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Mbarara, Robert Kanusu, has urged Ugandans, particularly residents of Mbarara City, to prioritize public health centers for their medical needs.

This call aims to enhance healthcare access across the country while reducing the burden on Uganda's often-overcrowded referral hospitals.

Speaking at the national celebration of World Physiotherapy Day 2024, Kanusu stressed the importance of visiting Health Centers II, III, and IV, which are equipped to manage a broad range of health concerns.

He emphasized that these facilities should be the first point of contact for patients, rather than immediately turning to referral hospitals.

"The Government of Uganda is working tirelessly to ensure that people can access healthcare as easily as possible," Kanusu stated, highlighting efforts to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure nationwide.

Kanusu pointed out that private hospitals frequently refer complex cases back to government-run facilities, which are better equipped for specialized treatments.

"I urge the public to embrace government health facilities rather than going to private hospitals. When conditions worsen, private hospitals often refer patients to government regional referral hospitals, where there are specialized doctors," he said.

His statement underscores the critical role of public health centers in providing early and preventive care, ultimately reducing the load on referral hospitals.

One of the key benefits of using public health centers, according to the RCC, is reducing wait times and overcrowding at larger hospitals.

"Going straight to a referral hospital causes complaints when patients are not treated with urgency," Kanusu explained.

Health Centers II, III, and IV offer a range of services that can prevent many cases from escalating to the level where referral hospital care is required, allowing more serious cases to receive timely attention.

Despite these advantages, many Ugandans remain reluctant to use public health centers, often due to perceptions of lower-quality care at government facilities.

However, recent investments by the government have significantly improved infrastructure, staffing, and the availability of essential medicines.

Kanusu encouraged citizens to choose public health centers first, which will not only help to alleviate the strain on referral hospitals but also provide them with affordable and timely care closer to home.

Public health centers are also crucial for those in rural areas, where access to private hospitals is limited and often unaffordable.

These government-run facilities offer essential services, such as immunizations and antenatal care, helping to prevent more severe illnesses.

By embracing public health centers, Ugandans can make the most of the government's efforts to provide accessible and affordable healthcare across the country.