Ethiopia: Professor Netsanet Workneh Takes Leadership of Oromia Health Bureau

9 September 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba- Professor Netsanet Workneh, a specialist in pediatrics and child health at Jimma University, has assumed the role of head of the Oromia Health Bureau, succeeding Dr. Mengistu Bekele, who has taken on a senior position within the Oromia Prosperity Party.

Recognized by the European Union as a "champion for global change" for her leadership at Jimma University, Professor Netsanet has served as the university's Vice President for Research and Community Service since November 2021.

She holds a PhD in medical research with a focus on international health from the Center for International Health at Ludwig Maximilian University (CIHLMU) in Munich, Germany, and was promoted to full professor in March 2023.

Throughout her career, Professor Netsanet has held key roles, including department head, chairperson of the Institutional Review Board at the Institute of Health, Jimma University, and executive board member of the Oromia Physicians Association. She has also led numerous research projects and published over twenty academic articles.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.