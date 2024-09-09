Ethiopia: Professor Netsanet Workneh Takes Leadership of Oromia Health Bureau

Addis Abeba- Professor Netsanet Workneh, a specialist in pediatrics and child health at Jimma University, has assumed the role of head of the Oromia Health Bureau, succeeding Dr. Mengistu Bekele, who has taken on a senior position within the Oromia Prosperity Party.

Recognized by the European Union as a "champion for global change" for her leadership at Jimma University, Professor Netsanet has served as the university's Vice President for Research and Community Service since November 2021.

She holds a PhD in medical research with a focus on international health from the Center for International Health at Ludwig Maximilian University (CIHLMU) in Munich, Germany, and was promoted to full professor in March 2023.

Throughout her career, Professor Netsanet has held key roles, including department head, chairperson of the Institutional Review Board at the Institute of Health, Jimma University, and executive board member of the Oromia Physicians Association. She has also led numerous research projects and published over twenty academic articles.