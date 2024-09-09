Uganda: Why You Should Visit Mauritius

A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to travel to Mauritius for the Africa Men's Sevens rugby tournament, hosted at the Labourdonnais sports ground in Mapou, in the northern part of the country.

What started as a trip to cover our Ugandan rugby team turned into an adventure filled with discoveries of cultural and natural beauty, and personal reflections. Touching down in Mauritius' capital Port Louis with fellow sports scribes Ernest Akorebirungi, Don Mugabi and Fred Sempuwo, we were prepared for a long journey to our destination in the northernmost part of the island.

We had just 'survived' an intense questioning session with immigration officials, which was not only frustrating but also left us slightly feeling racially profiled. The officials didn't know their country was hosting such a big tournament and more so, could not believe four young men had enough resources to last them for two weeks.

In the bus, we were surprised the journey lasted just about 40 minutes and this short distance set the tone for us to absorb Mauritius' rich offerings. The Africa Men's Sevens tournament was well organized but it was our rugby team that stole the show, not only emerging champions, but also creating that Ugandan 'vibe' that left the crowd in awe.

Whoever carried along a flash disk with a Ugandan mix of hits such as Salary or Masavu was a genius, because with every victory the rugby team earned, the DJ would play a Ugandan mix as the players danced in a synchronized pattern.

At some point, even other teams and supporters joined in the fun. That aside, we were lucky to meet Amos Kasumba, a Ugandan IT student in Mauritius, who offered to be our guide for the two weeks.

His vast knowledge of the island greatly helped us enjoy our stay to the fullest. On days when Uganda did not have matches, it was a moment for exploring the tourism beauty of Mauritius. We stayed at the Trou Aux Biches beach, a serene location that offered a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

The clear waters and soft sands were a constant invitation for beach activities, although my phobia for water kept me mostly on the shore. Kasumba took us on scenic drives, showing us the island's landscapes. From stunning cliffs to vast sugar plantations, the views were therapeutic and made me long for a road trip to explore more.

Mauritius impressed me with its organization and infrastructure. The roads were well-maintained and the cars, mostly small due to the narrow roads, were modern. I also noted that manufacturers such as Audi, Peugeot, and Mercedes Benz have assembling plants here.

Walking around the streets, the French influence was evident in many aspects of life, from the architecture to the food. The population was diverse, with people of Indian, Chinese, Filipino and French descent, as well as a small Black/Creole community.

One striking observation was the absence of burglar-proofing in houses, a testament to the island's safety. Mauritius is an island surrounded by the Indian Ocean, and this offered a plethora of water activities. Akorebirungi, who had never even stepped into a swimming pool, was determined not to be left out of the experience of a lifetime - a sea walk in the Indian Ocean.

A guide first gave him the dos and don'ts before going underwater. Armed with his equipment that includes an oxygen tank and a weighted belt, he was taken to the ocean bed for a cool 20 minutes where he reportedly saw more than 100 fish species along the coral reefs.

However, he got a huge scare when he tried to smile while enjoying the beauty of the fish, because in the process he lost his breathing kit and swallowed a lot of water but before the situation could get worse, his guide quickly reconnected the breathing apparatus.

"I can assure you, what I saw there is akin to scenes from the movie Avatar. It is the most beautiful thing to see on earth," he said.

After the end of the tournament, we joined the rugby team for a one-hour boat cruise, where others enjoyed swimming and scuba diving in the crystal-clear waters. One of the biggest disappointments was the food. At restaurants and bars, we were mostly offered seafood and the best way to improvise was to eat fast foods.

There was little variety. For someone used to a diverse diet, this was a letdown. Meals mostly consisted of noodles with fish, and while fresh, the lack of options became monotonous. Meanwhile, the nightlife was equally underwhelming; Mauritius rides mostly on its daytime tourism activities, that include pristine beaches, cliff-top hangouts with astonishing views, swimming with dolphins and parasailing, among others.

Nighttime hangouts played dull music and matters were not helped by the fact that they closed by midnight. For Ugandans used to starting the party at midnight, this was another disappointment.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Mauritius is an expensive destination; so, planning activities in advance and budgeting are crucial. Kasumba helped us navigate the high costs by taking us to desired locations at a fraction of the price of hiring a cab.

For example, in the two weeks at Trou Aux Biches, we stayed in a three-storied, six-bedroom villa called Villa Prestige Chambly for just $1,200. Sharing costs and taking turns to cook, made it affordable and enjoyable for our group.

The first thing I would advise anyone intending to travel to Mauritius is that patience is key, especially if you are black like me. What's more, being well- prepared with documents can help ease the process. Despite being visa-free, the questioning felt excessive as though we were entering Europe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Travel Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I also noted that the weather was unpredictable and cold during our visit, but the sunsets were stunning. For the best experience, Kasumba advised, it is better to travel between November and April when the skies are clear and the weather is more predictable.

Here, public transport in buses ends around 5pm; so, it is better to rent a car or have a cab on speed dial. It is hard to believe, but in Mauritius, you don't even need to know how to swim to enjoy activities such as surfing, snorkeling or sea walk. The clear waters make it worth the try. Sea walking costs around Shs 200,000 for a 20-minute session.

LASTING IMPRESSIONS

Despite a few disappointments, I would return to Mauritius for a more relaxed and thoroughly planned visit. A road trip to explore the scenic landscapes and a deeper dive into local cultures are on my bucket list.

For anyone planning a trip, be prepared for high costs, but the island is full of cheaper Airbnb options; just plan activities in advance, and stay patient through the airport procedures.

Mauritius, with its clear waters, organized infrastructure, and cultural blend, offers an enriching experience that, despite some hiccups, leaves a lasting impression. Whether for a sports event, a beach holiday or a cultural exploration, this island nation is doing Africa proud.