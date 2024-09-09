Uganda: Haruna Mubiru Has a Favourite Among His Songs, and It Is Not the One You Think

interview

HARUNA MUBIRU, he of the Ekitooke Kifa Nsalira fame, recently held a successful concert at Serena hotel, after seven years without a concert.

Mubiru is a band music artiste who started out as a barber before joining Eagle's Production in 2003, and has become quite the staple at weddings because of his catchy music and lyrics. In 2011, he left Eagles Production and started his own band, (Kream Productions). Quick Talk met him at his H&M restaurant in Makindye for a chat.

Hajj, salaam aleikum!

Waleikum salaam!

Thank you for meeting with Quick Talk

It is my pleasure; I am happy to have a chat with you.

What is your most memorable concert experience?

I remember in my Kanya Mpisa concert, people filled the place very early and others stayed outside because they had delayed to book tickets, which is why this time round I wanted my fans to book early for proper reservations.

How do you want your music to be remembered in years to come?

I want my music to be remembered as a lesson; something that settles people's marriages, because first of all most of my songs are related to family and marriage. So, I want to be remembered as a teacher who taught and advised mostly women through my music.

Any upcoming projects or collaborations?

It was going to be a surprise but yes, I have one with Grace Morgan [interesting, considering Grace Morgan is a gospel artiste. Quick Talk can't wait to hear the collaboration.]

Any other surprises?

Hahaha! Stop digging for my surprises.

Looking back at your life and career, is there anything you wish to have done differently?

Yes, like any other person, there are quite many things I wish I did differently. I wish I was educated to a higher level, but then I would have been too principled; imagine I didn't go that far but I am not someone you just step on and go.

What is your favourite track or album?

Yegwe, [from Maama album, 2017]; it has 12 songs on it [interesting that it is not his 2005 breakthrough hit, Ekitooke Kifa Nsalira, which even led people to refer to him as Haruna Kitooke.]

Who are some of the artistes that have inspired you and helped you in this industry?

One of them is Mesach Ssemakula; another one is Grace Morgan. [With Grace Morgan], we started together and he has been there in every situation. There's a story I would have shared, but not today; let me keep it for some other time.

What is your most touching memory with a fan?

Singing and someone cries. It has happened so many times especially at wedding functions. I meet fans and they get so emotional with tears of joy flowing down their faces.

Where do you see band music 10 years from now?

Band music will always be here to entertain and educate the coming generations, and it's growing bigger every single day.

Are you concerned that this generation is changing the quality of music compared to generation?

The thing is, a thief has supporters, a fool has supporters and a wise man too. It's up to you to decide who you want to follow and support, but then again let us fight this battle together with everyone who believes in and enjoys music of our generation.

We need to make sure that this generation does not affect the original band music because music of these days has become something else. Young artistes are coming with meaningless songs which surprisingly work for them, but I would ask them to make some changes for the good of this industry.

What is your worst memory in this industry?

Fans shouting at me like: 'greet us, we're the reason behind your success!' Yet one could just say, 'how are you, Haruna?' and I would respectively reply. I failed to understand why fans expect us to greet them first, which is impossible because you can't move greeting everyone you meet on the way.

[Grace Morgan, whom I found with Haruna for the interview, chips in:] It's not bad to be humble, but you can't walk around shaking hands or greeting everyone you pass, and fans forget that respect goes both ways.

How long have you been in the music industry?

It nearly shocked me to find out that I have spent more than 20 years in music.

Wow! Should we expect your retirement anytime soon?

Well, that happens to everyone, that's why Baganda have a saying, enviri enzirugavu zezikolerera enjeru, meaning, black hair hustles to make room for grey hair.

[But Grace Morgan disagrees:] A legend's music stays for remembrance especially if you delivered sensible and unique music. That's why during Christmas season the popular song remains Merry Christmas by Philly Bongole Lutaaya, who died in 1989.

Besides music, what else have you been up to?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This restaurant [H&M]. The other thing I understand is food [he chuckles].

How is it going?

Not bad; we want to make it bigger, God willing.

What are your thoughts on the rampant corruption in Uganda?

[Grace Morgan answers this as Haruna laughs and nods his agreement:] Corruption is everywhere and I don't think it will end soon, think

of an incident like your relative is imprisoned and police asks for Shs 400,000; do you refuse to pay that money and let your relative rot in jail?

So, until we all stop bribing in Uganda, we're wasting time if we think we can fight corruption.

Walk Quick Talk through your day with family...

Music or being a celebrity does not change the fact that you are a parent or husband; so, I treat my family the same way any normal parent would treat them.

When I wake up in the morning, I greet the people around and I set an example to my children; I show them how a well-raised child should behave and treat others with respect.

Good for you! Well, good luck on your upcoming projects!

Thank you!